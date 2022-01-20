SEO Automation: How To Simplify Boring Tasks & Win Customers Over

This post was sponsored by WebCEO. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

SEO always involves a tremendous amount of work, no matter what kind of website you are dealing with.

At any given time, you and your agency are:

Creating high-quality content.

Building authoritative links.

Providing a good user experience.

Fixing technical issues.

Creating show-stopping reports.

Generating leads for future clients.

Balancing hundreds of websites, and more.

What if it were easier?

What if you could focus on what you do best?

What if time-consuming, repetitive, simple but impactful tasks could be automated?

The right SEO automation tool can reduce tedious, checkbox workloads and allow for a stronger implementation of strategy by you or your team.

When you are operating at a high level, don’t let those tasks slow you down. Automation of SEO is a vital necessity for agencies and freelancers!

What SEO Tasks Can I Safely Automate?

When you are implementing SEO on a website, your typical, time-consuming, repetitive tasks include:

Monitoring site rankings in Google (and other search engines).

Finding and fixing technical issues in a timely manner.

Ensuring the content is optimized with the best keywords.

Analyzing and strengthening internal link structures.

Keeping track of backlinks, especially the toxic ones.

A major portion of this work can and should be automated using tools — you just need to find the right ones.

Freeing up these tasks helps your team focus on project pieces that truly move the needle.

How To Find The Right SEO Automation Tools

Finding the right SEO automation tools can be your agency’s ticket to higher revenue, happier clients, and lower overhead.

As you begin exploring the automation space, you’ll quickly learn that there are many options on the market.

Knowing what to look for can help you make the best decision for your team and clients.

The right SEO automation tools can:

Make your SEO team’s workflow more organized and efficient.

Let you automate as much of your SEO as possible.

Automatically present you as “crème de la crème” experts to your prospective clients.

Generate SEO leads, even while you are asleep.

That last point is no fantasy from Aladdin’s cave of wonders; it can easily be your reality.

As you begin to search for and build your tool stack, it’s important to keep it simple.

How To Avoid Automation Tool Bloat

The number of tasks you and your SEO team can automate is amazing.

You’ll be able to increase production while expanding and trialing new, creative strategies.

However, with such a wide variety of automatable tasks, you may find yourself using a large number of different tools, which can become overwhelming and expensive.

Instead, try to entrust the majority of your automated tasks to a single platform.

In today’s world, robust, single-platform tools are easier to come by and even easier to configure!

Learn how to configure a single-platform tool, like WebCEO, to automate SEO management and reporting.

How To Configure A Single-Platform SEO Automation Tool For Improved Capacity

Setting up your business or agency for automated SEO success is as easy as configuring one tool — WebCEO.

In just a few steps, you can configure each automatable task, plus 23 additional SEO software tools, and begin elevating your agency and its reputation.

Step 1: Set Up Automatic Diagnostic Scans & Alerts

Easily offload daily website scans and analysis by using automation.

By automating these tasks, you’ll get up-to-date actionable insights and help with structuring your team’s day.

If you run websites that rarely have emergencies or drastic changes, your team can save a lot of time by removing the daily data analysis step and only getting alerts when something needs to be updated, fixed, or repaired.

In WebCEO, simply:

Create a project for the website you are working on and choose what you want to scan. Decide how often you want to scan the site. Let the tools perform data pulls automatically. Customize your preferred scan schedule.

The best part about this automation is that you can do this for multiple sites at the same time.

WebCEO’s customizable dashboard allows you to see all your sites’ overall performance along with positive and negative trends on a single screen.

You will receive automatic alerts to your email when something goes wrong on your site.

This is the most effective way to respond to SEO issues on time.

On-time response to SEO issues is the best way to keep your clients happy.

Without lifting a finger, you keep your clients up to date on daily wins and keep your team up to date on daily required changes.

Where Does WebCEO Get Its Data For Automatic Alerts?

WebCEO has integrations with big-name tools such as Google, Alexa, Majestic, and more, making it easy to incorporate into your existing framework.

These trusted integrations help provide you with more SEO data and save you time.

You no longer have to spend valuable hours hopping from one tool to another, collecting the data bit by bit.

Everything you need to start your team’s day is emailed to you from one single tool.

Streamlining SEO has never been easier.

Step 2: Streamline Your SEO Workflow & Project Management

Whether you are a freelancer or agency specialist, onboarding a client and their workload starts with the same process: discovering what resources you have available.

With an AI-driven project manager, you can automatically discover, delegate, and track new project and AI-discovered tasks:

Select relevant, pre-made project plans to get your team started on a new client. Create custom tasks for the AI-driven project manager to delegate. Add your teammates to your project, assign the tasks to each of them, and set deadlines. Automatically get updates and auto-generated tasks for newly discovered errors and issues.

For example, here’s what you may find in our platform:

The really handy part about this task manager is its library of premade tasks. This library removes the need to create manual tasks, making it much faster to get your team started on a new client.

You can use the same task manager to track even the tasks that are tangentially related to SEO – such as graphic design.

WebCEO also comes with a built-in translation tool to localize the entire platform and its SEO reports.

Now, you can easily assemble a team from all over the world — no language barrier will impede your work.

Step 3: Automatically Create Branded, Centralized & Complete SEO Reports

As your team successfully completes their designated tasks, the time will come when you need to share the fruits of your work with clients.

SEO reports look the best when they contain all the information at once.

Splitting the data into multiple reports because you may be using multiple tools is a terrible idea — it often confuses clients.

Automatically generated reports from a single, universal SEO platform make it possible to always look great in front of clients.

Configuration is easy with a tool like WebCEO:

Brand the reports with your company’s name and logo. For a stronger positive effect on your clients, add the date of scanning and your contact information. Set WebCEO to automatically collect SEO data, compile the data into reports, and email the reports to your clients.

Step 4: Set Up Automatic SEO Lead Generation

Now that your workflow is solid and time-saving tasks have been automated, you have the bandwidth to take on more clients — let your universal SEO tool automatically source and generate leads for you.

Sounds like a dream come true, doesn’t it?

You can automatically generate qualified SEO leads and send quick audits without spending extra bandwidth by:

Creating a clickable widget for your website. Configuring its appearance and settings (such as SEO report contents). Inserting the generated HTML code into your site. Automatically enticing prospective customers who can’t resist a “Free SEO Report,” from which they automatically receive a branded, professional audit from your agency.

You, on the other hand, don’t have to lift a finger to complete audits or reports.

Automated SEO tools have the power to make your agency look incredible with less work.

Screenshot from WebCEO.com, January 2022

While you are at it, don’t forget to use cold leads.

Send your ex-customers SEO reports and describe how you can make their websites more successful.

This automated, professional-looking, branded report highlights real site issues, which will pack a stronger punch than any promises written on your agency’s site.

Bonus Step: Brand The Tool As Your Own & Increase Your Reputation

Keep your clients and your staff believing in your brand by white-labeling your automated SEO management solution.

Don’t let staff or clients take your winning solution and your business with them.

Using WebCEO’s white label domain, you can disguise its SEO tools as if they were your own, original brand:

Create your own domain or subdomain for using your automated tool. Once you’ve set it up, manage your SEO team: add members, give them rights and privileges, and assign tasks.

Appearances matter. A white label domain will make you look like a pro in front of your clients and your employees. Be your own thing and be great.

Ready To Automate Your SEO?

New technologies are ushering in a completely different era of SEO. Online search is changing to be more powerful; faster-paced website optimization is becoming the norm — make sure your agency is up to speed.

Whether you are an agency, or a freelancer, or just want your own site to rank higher, get your automated SEO tools and be always on schedule.

