Expert SEO & Google Algorithm Predictions For 2023

2022 has been a whirlwind of a year for the SEO industry, and there’s no sign of slowing down.

This year alone, Google dropped eight confirmed and unconfirmed updates – leaving many businesses scrambling to keep up.

With so much volatility, how can you adapt your SEO strategy to keep it fresh and relevant?

How will this year’s algorithm changes affect your 2023 SEO strategy?

How can you prepare for Google’s next move and get ahead of the curve?

On December 14, I moderated a webinar with Pat Reinhart, VP of Customer Success at Conductor.

Reinhart recapped the biggest SEO insights of this year and shared some expert predictions based on 2022’s algorithm updates to uncover what next year may hold.

Here is a summary of the webinar. To access the entire presentation, complete the form.

Prediction #1: Google’s Volatility Will Continue To Intensify

There’s a lot of volatility rolling out, and this could be the new normal.

[Discover tips on how to navigate the new normal] Instantly access the webinar →

What makes this year, and possibly next year, so intense is that the time between algorithm updates is getting shorter and they’re starting to roll out on top of one another.

Google is going to continue to test new features and result types.

What does that mean? More algorithm changes will be happening in less time, which equates to more volatility.

3 Things To Pay Attention To:

Updates are rolling out on top of one another & in tighter succession.

Updates are starting to roll out faster.

Google doesn’t care about your feelings anymore.

[Learn how to make these updates easier to handle] Instantly access the webinar →

In the upcoming year, there will be more testing and data requests from Google because of what’s happening in the younger generations, leading us to the next prediction.

Prediction #2: Visual Search Will Become More Prominent

Gen-Z is going to TikTok and Instagram for their search needs, effectively bypassing Google.

Google is changing to keep up.

Younger generations connect with visuals better because it gives them a better experience.

Thus, Google is now using more visuals in search.

3 Things To Pay Attention To:

Take care of your images.

Make video content.

Know that Google isn’t the only search engine.

[How you should approach each “search engine”] Instantly access the webinar →

Prediction #3: More Companies Will Take Technical SEO Seriously

Google wants to give users a good experience, so it’s becoming more important to ensure your site works on a technical level.

Many companies now know that the solution is to set up a system where your site is constantly monitored, moving towards an “always-on” mentality.

[See what “always-on” looks like] Instantly access the webinar →

3 Things To Pay Attention To:

Your site health.

Your approach.

The algorithms you are specifically targeting.

Prediction #4: Companies Will Waste Money On The Metaverse

It’s wise not to invest in the Metaverse yet since it’s unproven.

3 Things To Pay Attention To:

It’s not ready.

There’s no one using it.

It’s probably going to get super weird, super fast.

[Find out why] Instantly access the webinar →

Prediction #5: Everyone Is Going To Forget About Universal Analytics Going Away

Everyone will forget about Universal Analytics going away on July 1, 2023. And it’s going to get crazy for those who never set up GA4.

While most predictions have a lot to do with algorithms, at the end of the day, it’s about the content you create and the experience you provide to your customers, so make sure you’re able to effectively track it in 2023.

[Slides] Expert SEO & Google Algorithm Predictions For 2023

Here’s the presentation:

Image Credits

Featured Image: Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal