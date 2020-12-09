Search Engine Journal Is Hiring Its First-Ever Director of Marketing

I’m excited to announce that SEJ is hiring its first-ever Director of Marketing.

Search Engine Journal is one of the largest, most trusted online resources for a huge community of digital marketers. We’ve been around since 2003, sharing insights, news, tips, and problem-solving solutions to our readers.

This year, we want to take things to the next level. We’re ready to take one more step towards even larger growth.

Which is why we need you, one of our loyal readers (or a reader referral!) to consider helping us get there.

Love content? Got leadership skills? Interested in helping digital marketers and SEO professionals do their work better? Have the skills to create mean copy?

What we’re looking for: An amazing Director of Marketing.

If you have top-notch leadership skills, can balance high-level strategy with hands-on work, know how to measure content and social strategy, are skilled at cross-functional marketing programs, value the art and science of growth-focused content and copy, and if you have a passion for digital marketing…

…you might be the perfect fit for us.

What We’re Looking For

Our number one goal is to hire someone who’s passionate about improving our readers’ experience.

That’s you (hopefully).

If you’ve followed SEJ and read our news, tips, and tidbits, you know what you love and what you don’t. That’s why you’re the perfect person to help define our content strategy and messages to readers.

Don’t worry. You don’t need to be a tech genius and have 20+ years of experience to be a good fit.

We’re willing to overlook the technicalities and go for someone with heart, passion, and amazing leadership skills. Someone who knows what it takes to bring a better, more powerful experience to our readers.

Apply for this position if you:

Can lead a small team of marketers in defining our positioning and messaging to our readers.

Are a self-driven individual who loves working without micromanagement.

Know a thing or two about mean conversion copy, lead generation, and SEO.

Are reliable, and measure your progress by goals achieved instead of hours logged.

Think of the customer journey with passion.

Understand the importance of content in helping people do their jobs better.

Sound like you?

Here’s more info on the job itself.

What You’ll Be Doing

As our director of marketing, you’ll need to have a bird’s eye view of all our interactions with readers.

You will:

Develop our go-to-market strategy.

Create in-depth reader personas from our customer segments.

Build a rich content strategy that compels and engages a qualified audience.

Organize and implement marketing plans.

Grow leads for our advertisers.

Explore new external marketing channels to grow our site beyond our internet marketing efforts.

Create and maintain our brand strategy guide (you’ll collaborate on this with other team members).

Check out the full list of job details here.

Do you have experience with SEO and online advertising?

They’re a plus, but not required.

Why You’ll Love Working with Us

Now, for the fun part.

Why work with us?

I’ve got a bunch of reasons you’ll love the job.

First, we give you autonomous freedom around here.

If you love thinking for yourself, working without a heavily scrutinizing overseer, and thrive by reaching a goal through your own self-led diligence and efforts, you’ll love our lack of micromanagement.

We’ll simply show you where we want to go, and you’ll show us how we’ll get there. We’ll rely on you and your expertise.

It’s a two-way street, and we’ll give you the same kind of respect that our publication and standing in the industry have earned for us. Without our people, we would be nothing.

We understand and celebrate that.

Then, you’ll constantly be moving around here. No feeling stuck in a dead-end job.

You’ll have shifting priorities, work with amazing teams made up of diverse personalities and skills, and work equally with the front of the house and the back (audience-facing and backend tech). You’ll build experience like crazy around here.

You’ll also get the chance to grow both professionally and personally in this leadership and marketing position.

SEJ is a resource visited by 1.8 million search, digital, and SEO professionals. And that number grows every year, led by our resident expert Danny Goodwin. We’re north of 3+ million pageviews per month now.

Finally, you’ll love our flexibility. You don’t need to get on mandatory meetings at 2 a.m. (even if you live half the world away).

You won’t be required to dress up. You don’t need to show up at an office with boxy cubicles and blinding fluorescent lights.

This position is fully remote and open to people anywhere in the world. We respect your time, and we’ll be thrilled to have you here and simply smashing those goals, like the go-getter you are.

Sound good?

Not to mention, we also have a bunch of great benefits like insurance and paid vacations. Check out the full list here.

How to Apply

Think you’re the right person for the job?

Excited to take your career to the next level with us?

If you’re an avid SEJ reader, you know what this means.

You know the difference between great, “meh” and terrible content.

Think you can help us reach our goals and grow beyond our wildest dreams?

If the answer is yes, apply here.

We’re excited to hear from you!