Search Engine Journal Is Hiring a Full-Time Content Marketing Manager

As one of the newest team members of Search Engine Journal, it is with absolute pleasure that I am letting our community know we’re hiring…. again!

We are looking for a Content Marketing Manager to join our creative and growth-oriented marketing team. (The best department here IMO…)

During my quick three months here, I have discovered a totally supportive group of individuals who are willing to go the extra mile for anyone, or any task.

However, we realize that our shoulders are only so big, and now it’s time to bring in another co-conspirator team member.

We’re looking for someone who has both a love of marketing and fantastic content management chops.

You will have no shortage of content to pull from, develop, and share with our community.

And, we are a strong, niche community that you can learn and grow from as well.

What We’re Looking For

You’re excited about working for Search Engine Journal. You’ll help us educate fellow marketers (i.e., our community) on SEO and digital marketing through social media, webinars, ebooks, podcasts, breaking news, and industry-leading articles.

You’ll have the opportunity to work across all departments so good communication skills are a must, especially when working with a fully remote team.

A growth mindset will be a key for success in this role as we’re always testing and demolishing the walls of the proverbial “box.”

As you’ve already experienced in your marketing career, there’s never a dull moment (and if there is, you’re probably doing it wrong). Another key to success in this role will hinge on your ability to roll between strategy and execution.

Ideally, you know and love SEO, but you do not need to be an experienced SEO professional to be a good fit for this role.

Who You Are

You are an experienced writer with a great eye for design who wants to help a leading media company try and take over the SEO/search marketing news world.

You are looking for a long-term career opportunity with a company that is committed to work-life balance, and that promotes a culture of respect, collaboration, and transparency.

You:

Have top-notch writing and communication skills.

Have the skills to grow our social communities.

Can help guide and critique creative (actual design skills are not necessary).

Have a special interest in B2B marketing.

Take great pride in the quality of your work.

Are committed to a “growth mindset.”

Why You Want to Work at Search Engine Journal

First and foremost, because you love search, the digital space, and above all marketing! Working with some of the best marketers in the industry has always been a dream of yours.

We are ground zero for news, strategy, and how-tos for a community of digital marketing professionals. As a woman- and minority-owned business, we are committed to diversity, transparency, and career development for each of our team members.

Our growth has exploded and we are looking for career-oriented individuals who are up for a position that will both challenge and fulfill them.

This is a rewarding, long-term career opportunity to work alongside our director of marketing (that’s me!) and closely with a team of skilled marketing professionals.

You will be responsible for developing and executing marketing strategies that help build awareness to gain new subscribers and reduce churn.

This position is built for someone who is a strong team player but also can work autonomously and bring your own level of expertise to the table. No micromanagement, but plenty of support to make sure you succeed.

Even though COVID accelerated work from home opportunities, we have been 100% remote since our inception in 2007.

Work-life balance, yep, you get that, too!

Want to wear pajamas to work, yep, you can do that, too!

Want to have fun, learn some cool stuff, and excel in your career, we’ve got you covered there, too.

So, what are you waiting for?! Let’s go!!!

How to Apply

Does this description sound like you? Would you be excited to come to work each day?

Think you can handle the fun, the excitement, and the opportunities that come with being part of the Search Engine Journal team?

If you answered YES to these questions, then apply now and let’s get this party started! I’m super stoked to meet you!