Schema Strategy – How To Get More From The SERPs [Podcast]

Do you want to get more from your SEO efforts, boost your marketing strategy, and drive more traffic?

Then, you want to take a look at schema strategy.

Martha van Berkel, CoFounder and CEO of Schema App, joined me on the SEJ Show to share tips on what works great with structured data and what to watch for in the future.

To achieve that beautiful result, you must translate your content into the language of search engines. So that language is schema.org. Schema org is a vocabulary. And I often describe it, like, I speak French, so it’s like French or Italian. And it describes all these different ways that you can explain something.–Martha van Berkel, 06:50

So structured data enables rich results, using the language of search engines and code to translate your website into this language to achieve these rich results. And the rich results are those enhanced results in search. So you see stars, FAQs, an image, a video, a carousel, and availability.–Martha van Berkel, 06:07

With structured data, it needs to represent what’s on the page, and this is important to know whether you’re an enterprise or whether you’re in a smaller organization.–Martha van Berkel. 10:09

[00:00] – A little about Martha.

[05:41] – How internet connectivity differentiates from schema.

[09:56] – How important is marking your site to reflect the actual content?

[11:55] – Why schema drift is important.

[15:30] – How important is it to match up the signals that Google’s reading?

[18:30] – What are the measurable aspects of stretch grid data?

[23:09] – Workarounds that are not dependent upon others for implementation.

[26:58] – ​​Challenges of scaling schema data for enterprises.

[30:06] – What Martha sees in the market right now.

[36:12] – Two reasons to do structured data.

[38:48] – Where’s a good place to start your site on schema?

[42:48] – Other happenings in the product, PDP page, schema & market world.

[54:22] – Does Martha recommend schema markup for privacy policy terms and conditions?

Resources mentioned:

Schema App – https://www.schemaapp.com/

Google wants you to be specific and enjoys you to be answering that particular question naturally. Therefore, your markup should be clear. –Martha van Berkel, 14:04

Look at the video schema if you have a video on your product or PDP pages.–Loren Baker, 52:00

​​​​

As we go into a recession where people are cutting costs, I think structured data is one of those strategies that can do that. You can very easily correlate the work you’re doing and the investment you’re making to results.–Martha van Berkel, 12:40

For more content like this, subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/searchenginejournal

Connect with Martha van Berkel:

High-energy entrepreneur, Martha van Berkel, has a proven track record of bringing ideas to life. As founder and CEO. of Schema App, she helps companies harness structured data’s power. By connecting the dots and taking action, she helps teams and businesses succeed.

In addition to being the face and voice of Schema App, she is an expert in creating and defining new markets, onboarding customers, and getting them excited about opportunities.

Martha spent 14 years at Cisco as an intrapreneur, product manager, manager, and program manager. She has seasoned leadership skills and a great knack for simplifying complicated technology!

Connect with Martha on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/martha-van-berkel/

Follow her on Twitter: https://twitter.com/marthavanberkel

Connect with Loren Baker, Founder of Search Engine Journal:

Follow him on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/lorenbaker

Connect with him on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lorenbaker