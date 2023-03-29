5 Ways Social Media Pros Are Safely Using AI Right Now

This post was sponsored by Iconosquare. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

Does social media management sometimes feel like 15 jobs rolled into one?

We know, the business of social media involves a lot of plate-spinning.

There’s strategy development, content creation, data analysis, copywriting, customer service, community engagement, client communications, trend forecasting, graphic design, influencer management, reporting, and on and on it goes.

What if some of your most repetitive social media tasks could be handled by AI?

Yes, you can give yourself more time to create even more powerful social strategies by allowing AI to perform tasks like scheduling posts, analyzing content, and writing captions.

With AI-powered content creation tools, you can spend more of your time working and thinking like a top social media manager.

So, let’s take a closer look at five ways AI-generated captions will change the game for social media managers.

And don’t worry, AI won’t replace your social media job.

1. Ideate Social Media Post Content Faster (And Easier)

If writer’s block tends to take up a large portion of your campaign execution time, this tip is for you.

And you’re certainly not alone – this is a common problem for tons of social media managers who are juggling multiple projects. Coming up with creative, engaging captions on the fly isn’t always easy.

With the help of AI, a month’s worth of content can be captioned and scheduled in a fraction of the time. Even if a caption isn’t 100% perfect the first time, all it requires is a quick edit instead of hours of creating the perfect message.

Compare this to the lengthy process of ideating, drafting, rewriting, and editing captions, and it’s easy to see how beneficial a social media AI caption generator can be.

2. Get Better Engagement With High-Conversion Algorithms

Many AI caption generators are programmed to create captions specifically for conversion.

They know how to:

Be succinct.

Be conversational.

Give users a clear call to action.

This is music to your ears if you’ve been striving to increase engagement for your clients – particularly if they’re stuck in a creative rut or don’t enjoy the writing process.

3. Put Out More Social Media Content

Not only does caption writing get easier and faster with social media AI – it has a positive effect on other content, too.

Time previously spent staring at a blank screen trying to find the right words can now be spent on curating, creating, and editing other forms of content – for example, YouTube videos, TikToks, Reels, podcasts, and carousels.

4. Create Social Media Content In 70+ Languages

From Chinese to Persian, there are more than 70 languages available to choose from in Iconosquare’s AI caption generator.

This enables you to break through language barriers and reach new audiences for your clients without the need to invest in additional resources.

5. Gain More Time For Higher ROI Tasks

Imagine what you could do with the time you’ve saved not writing captions from scratch.

That’s the beauty of AI.

Social media AI handles time-consuming, low-level tasks and frees you up to focus on work that delivers meaningful results – not only for your clients but for your business, too.

A Step-By-Step Guide To Creating AI-Generated Social Media Captions

For this example, we’ll use social media AI for an imaginary interior renovation brand.

Step 1: Enter Your Social Post Topic Or Subject

Start by typing in the subject of your social media post.

In this case, we’ll use “kitchen renovation,” though we could go even more specific with this, e.g. “Kitchen renovation completed in 3 weeks.”

Step 2: Add Your Brand Name For Maximum Exposure

The next step is to introduce your brand to the machine learning tool.

In this example, we’ll use the fake brand name “Kitchenstar.”

However, if you want captions that are less branded and more focused on the content of the image, all you have to do is leave “Brand” blank.

Step 3: Select Your Industry For Accurate Keyword Inclusion

For this example, we’ll enter “interiors” as our industry.

However, if you want captions that are less industry-specific and more focused on the content of the image, all you have to do is leave “Industry” blank.

Step 4: Get High-Conversion Social Media Captions From AI

The three captions Iconosquare’s AI caption generator creates are upbeat and engaging.

Each generated post caption has a good hook:

Renovating your kitchen has never been easier! A fresh start for your kitchen! Our newly renovated kitchen using #kitchenstar products is something to write home

about!

And each one gets to the point without unnecessary fluff.

Step 5: Automatically Get Generated High-Conversion Hashtags

The first caption has a great hook and high-conversion hashtag suggestions.

Instead of broad, overused hashtags like #interiors or #kitchen, the AI caption generator has proposed more specific hashtags like #makingroomformemories.

Step 6: Make Any Manual Edits Necessary

The second caption is great and requires very little editing. I could add some more specific detail about what the renovation process entailed, otherwise this caption is good to go.

The third caption has that specificity – “quartz countertops, sleek countertops, and energy-efficient appliances.”

Even if these aren’t exactly right, you now have a template to use to write your caption without having to think about it.

If you’re not totally happy with the first three options, you can generate three more.

As for specific calls-to-action (CTAs) like “comment below” or “tag a friend,” you can easily add these to the finished AI-generated captions by selecting one of your “Saved captions.”

Why AI-Generated Content Won’t Make Your Job Redundant

If you’re worried about being replaced by AI, don’t worry.

Despite what you may read online, AI isn’t about to make your job obsolete.

Instead, AI is a great collaborator.

It automates repetitive tasks and sifts through millions of data points to produce actionable recommendations.

This frees up your time and empowers you and your team to create better content and campaigns that deliver their client results.

AI-powered social media tools unlock your potential.

Rather than wasting time and expertise on repetitive tasks like manually posting Reels, you can focus on areas you’re passionate about and uniquely qualified to handle.

Even applications that aid creativity – like Iconosquare’s AI Captions – aren’t cause for concern about the future of your job.

Features like these only enhance and accelerate your creativity.

Again, AI social media tools are perfect for marketers who are juggling multiple clients and complex campaigns.

AI tools can’t replace the empathy, perspective, and storytelling that a human brings to marketing. And this is what it takes to truly connect with customers.

So, don’t worry about AI taking over the world – instead see these applications for what they are: an opportunity to make you an even better social media manager.

Want to try out Iconosquare’s AI caption generator for yourself? You can here!

Say Goodbye To Writer’s Block & Hello To AI-Generated Captions

If you’re ready to harness the power of AI-human collaboration, you have to try Iconosquare’s new AI caption generator.

It’s the perfect tool for generating engaging captions (for LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram) that are relevant to whichever brand you’re working on, whether you’re short of time or in need of a creative boost.

Just write out the subject of your post, brand name, and industry, and Iconosquare will generate a list of potential captions. You then pick your favorite and add it to your post in one click.

Image Credits

Featured Image: Image by Iconosquare. Used with permission.