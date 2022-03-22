How Much Revenue Are You Losing From Organic Traffic Declines?

Why is our traffic declining?

SEO professionals, marketers, business owners, and stakeholders have this same question and concern.

Traffic = customers = revenue. We all know it.

Managing your site more effectively, making more confident business decisions, and winning over stakeholders can all be achieved by understanding the source of traffic loss.

On March 16, I moderated a sponsored webinar presented by Wayne Cichanski, Vice President of Search & Site Experience at iQuanti.

He shared tips to help you diagnose traffic loss, discover what may have caused it, and determine how to address it.

Here is a quick summary of the webinar. To access the entire presentation, complete the form.

Uncover What Causes Traffic Drops

Most often, organic traffic declines are a combination of three triggers:

Change in ranks.

Change in volume.

Change in CTR.

A general formula to take into consideration is:

Keywords(s) volume x CTR = Traffic

The key is understanding the elements, the changes, doing the math, and moving forward to solve it.

How To Spot An Algorithmic Drop

Knowing how to spot an algorithmic drop gives you the power to communicate that to the stakeholders in the organization and guide your teams to take the necessary action.

Steady Decline Shows A Change In Authority

The common cause for a steady decline is a shift in authority.

Your site has either lost authority (links/referring domains) or your competition has gained authority.

Sharp Drops Mean An Algorithm Change

If your traffic is stable and then drops suddenly within a brief period, this shows an algorithm change.

Learn How To Calculate The Loss Of Revenue

Let’s take a look at this problem statement:

Page A normally gets 12,120 visits per month, but now only gets 7,244 which is a traffic decline of 59.7%.

Revenue loss during this period is $150,000.

When you sum all these together, you get attribution to what happened.

With the formula from the on-demand webinar, you’ll be able to more clearly explain know how much percentage in traffic drop came from ranks, volume, and CTR.

Being able to calculate the loss of revenue gives you the intelligence and insight you need to make those informed decisions and communicate properly with the stakeholders.

Or, if you are the stakeholder, you can now tell your team the direction you want to move forward based on what has cost you and what areas of the traffic have declined.

How To Recover Revenue

Understand what you can control and what you can’t.

Not all revenue can be recovered due to some elements out of your control.

Ranks: Fixable

Fixable Volume: Out of your control

Out of your control CTR: Difficult

What To Do If Traffic Is Unrecoverable

After segmenting out the revenue loss by each contributing element, you can gain transparency on how much revenue you could hope to retrieve.

Here are some questions and action points you can consider.

Did another internal page pick up the traffic?

Where in the landscape did the volume shift to?

Redefine the intent of the terms that dropped.

Data mine net new volume.

There will be a decline in traffic for almost every website, so it’s wise to be prepared.

[Slides] How Much Revenue Are You Losing From Organic Traffic Declines?

Here’s the presentation:

How Much Revenue Are You Losing From Organic Traffic Declines? from Search Engine Journal

Image Credits

Featured Image: Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal