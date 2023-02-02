Response to ChatGPT $20 Plan: Take My Money!

OpenAI announced a new subscription service to ChatGPT called ChatGPT Plus that offers several benefits over the free version. Fans of OpenAI were wildly enthusiastic about the prospect for a more reliable service.

Many users around the world were pleased to know that the free version will continue to be offered.

Looks like #ChatGPT’s free tier will be around a while. Introducing ChatGPT Plushttps://t.co/DXrBgYbc0r pic.twitter.com/P24WuQvvEB — Rich Tatum »∵« (@RichTatum) February 1, 2023

OpenAI ChatGPT

ChatGPT is a useful AI tool for writing-related tasks, as well as for obtaining general information.

The free version is used by millions of users. Although it is hosted on Microsoft data centers the service falters during periods of peak usage and becomes unavailable.

OpenAI benefits from the usage because the feedback is useful for training the machine to become better.

The new subscription model is intended to subsidize the free users.

OpenAI Subscription Model

The new subscription version, called ChatGPT Plus, will cost $20/month.

Initially, ChatGPT will be available to users in the United States and will expand to other countries and regions “soon.”

There is no estimate or indication of how soon the service will be available outside of the United States.

But the fact that there’s a waitlist for United States users to subscribe might be an indication.

The Public Is Enthusiastic

To say that potential customers are enthusiastic about ChatGPT Plus is an understatement.

The response on Twitter could be boiled down to one phrase: Shut up and take my money.

Please, please take my money! Amazing work. — Colin Fetter (@cfetter) February 1, 2023

We will pay any amount you want a month if you let us use Chat GPT without constant "I'm sorry I cannot do that" limitations. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) February 1, 2023

One person applauded OpenAI for keeping a free version available:

Already signed up on the list 👍 $20 is very reasonable for what you guys are offering 👏 Also, huge props for also keeping the product free for others too so it can continue to learn & grow while helping out everyone else. AI is only as good as it's prompts & dataset after all. — Barnacules Nerdgasm ™️ (@Barnacules) February 1, 2023

Multiple people asked about plans for non-profits and for students.

This tweet is representative of the requests for student plans:

How about a student plan?

I am studying computer science and this tool is very useful, but also, slow…

It is very hard for students like me to invest so much money, but I'd love to pay a subscription at a lower cost — Limonada :3 (@Soy_Limo) February 1, 2023

Future of ChatGPT

ChatGPT will be launching a ChatGPT API waitlist soon, which will open up the service to new ways of interacting with it.

OpenAI also plans to learn more about user needs and how to best serve users during the course of the new subscription service.

Once they have more experience with it, OpenAI plans to offer additional plans, including lower cost versions.

They shared:

“…we are actively exploring options for lower-cost plans, business plans, and data packs for more availability.”

This could have been Google’s win.But OpenAI and Microsoft beat them with a useful product and have captured the fascination and admiration of users worldwide.

2023 is going to be an exciting year of AI driven innovation.

