Reminder: Google Enforcing New Email Rules Next Month

Next month, Google will enforce stricter rules for businesses and groups that send large volumes of email to Gmail accounts.

Initially announced in October, these new policies are intended to reduce spam and make email more secure.

New Standards For Bulk Email

Any entity that sends more than 5,000 emails per day to Gmail addresses must now follow specific guidelines.

First, bulk email senders must authenticate their messages using protocols like SPF, DKIM, or DMARC. This validates that the emails come from the claimed sender and establishes trustworthiness.

Additionally, Gmail now requires that high-volume emailers give recipients an easy, one-click option to unsubscribe. Senders have to honor unsubscribe requests within two business days.

Finally, bulk senders must stay under a clear spam threshold set by Google to avoid having their emails marked as spam. Those who go over the limit risk having their emails filtered out as spam.

Preparing For February Deadline

Google thinks most reputable companies already follow good email practices, or “email hygiene.” But for any businesses that need help putting these into action, here is some guidance:

Use a trusted email-sending service.

Keep your email list updated, removing people who are inactive or not engaged.

Separate your list into different segments so emails can be more targeted and relevant.

Make the content of emails more personalized to improve engagement and reduce spam reports.

Allow easy unsubscribing from emails.

Companies with over 5,000 subscribers on their email list must follow the new requirements and make any needed changes by February. However, those with smaller email lists can benefit from following the new standards, as it can improve email deliverability.

Looking Ahead

Google’s new requirements are not a perfect solution, but the company believes they’ll help reduce spam and abuse.

The key takeaway is that email marketers who follow the new rules can keep reaching their subscribers.

Featured Image: Cherdchai101/Shutterstock