Almost every real estate purchase begins online.

But the journey from browsing to buying is long, difficult, and emotional.

Content is your key to staying at the top of potential clients’ minds as they make decisions.

“With so many interactions starting online, that process of building trust begins before you ever meet or speak to a client. Whether organic search results, email marketing, social media, or other channels, the method of delivery for that trust-building material is content.”

That’s according to Chandal Nolasco da Silva, the author of SEJ’s latest ebook, “A Guide To Content Marketing For Real Estate.”

While it’s vital to refine your content marketing process, keeping up with every channel and keeping fresh content coming is time-consuming.

How do you use content to fuel marketing across all channels and create new touchpoints with audiences in a timely and effective way?

The right content, in the right place, for an audience that you know is the key.

In this ebook, da Silva breaks down important core concepts in real estate content marketing strategies.

Learn how to:

Market Listings To Relevant Places & People

Every customer journey in real estate ends at a location.

The first step to effective content marketing is making sure that your content targets the right audiences. It’s not just about visibility, it’s about getting the most out of your content by making it visible in the right way.

When people are lying on the couch, browsing properties and dreaming about their next home, you want to be in their results.

“A listing can be the connection between a dream and a place,” said SEJ founder Loren Baker. “Chandal teaches us how to understand what people in certain geographic locations are looking for. Good local targeting helps ensure that the content you work so hard on has the greatest effect.

Demonstrate that you understand the location and people’s needs. That’s how a listing can start to capture dreams.”

This approach is also helpful for attracting institutional investors, as it underscores your understanding of local trends.

You’ll learn how to:

Use audience research to create better listings and targeted content.

Discover what types of content your audience prefers and how they prefer to interact with you.

Refine and improve your content strategy based on the actions you want people to take.

Start learning about the power of location plus audience with this ebook.

Leverage The Right Channels In Your Real Estate Marketing Plan

Content isn’t just your first point of contact with buyers and sellers. It might be the second, the fifth, the twentieth.

Even if they see your listing first, a potential client may then see listings and content from your competitors many times before making a decision. By then, they may have forgotten about you.

You must understand which channels are best for what content and how to engage users along multiple points in their buying journey.

The ebook guides you through the best uses for content in the following channels:

SEO content on your real estate website.

Social media marketing for real estate using powerful visual assets.

Influencer marketing for your properties.

Email marketing to touch base with real estate leads.

If you’re ready to build a comprehensive real estate marketing strategy across multiple channels, this content marketing ebook can show you how to get started.

Create Real Estate Content

Maybe you’ve heard “content is king,” but creating content is time-consuming and managing all the different platforms is overwhelming. Well-crafted content, delivered at the right time on the right channel, is much more effective than trying to keep up an unsustainable pace of release across all of them.

Visual content is vital in real estate. But there’s more to it than high-quality listing photos.

Houses are large transactions. They’re the biggest purchases or sales most individuals make in a lifetime. There’s a lot you can do to educate and reassure people at various stages, and building that trust will be rewarded.

Building on what you will learn in the first chapters of the ebook, da Silva will give you guidance for your content creation priorities.

Your priorities and the types of content you make will change depending on the channel and your audience’s stage of the buying journey.

You’ll learn:

How long your content should be.

When and where to post different types of content.

How to optimize your images. Don’t skip this step!

Start planning your real estate marketing content.

Develop & Track Your Real Estate Marketing Plan

Refining your content marketing to make it more manageable and effective requires tracking. It doesn’t make sense to continue investing in strategies that don’t work.

Content marketing is a process of continual improvement. You need to:

Define and measure KPIs and ROIs for each piece of content, as well as each overall strategy and channel.

Test your content to see how well it performs and how audiences respond to it.

Refine your efforts with a focus on trackable metrics so that you understand what you’re getting out of your content marketing.

Content is how you improve your search rankings, increase brand awareness, and, in the end, get more clients. But there are many ways to achieve these goals and many steps in between content marketing and a sale.

Breaking these goals down is the final step that da Silva will walk you through.

Taking the above steps can help make your content marketing more effective.

If you’d like more details about any parts of the process, download “A Guide To Content Marketing For Real Estate.”