Bing Clarity Rage Clicks Report Helps Improve UX

The Bing blog published an article about about how to improve the user experience by analyzing rage click events. Rage click problems can alert you to problems on a web page that could be affecting bounce rates and sales.

Bing Clarity

Bing offers a free web analytics that has a heatmap feature that shows you where site visitors clicked and tapped. The reports can be filtered by device in order to understand a problem within the correct context of desktop or mobile site visitors.

Rage Click

A rage click is when a site visitor repeatedly taps a web page element over and over.

Bing gave the example of 4% of site visitors to Bing experiencing unsatisfactory experience using the Bing search box because clicking the box resulted in nothing happening.

Bing identified these rage click events happening on their own search box by reviewing the heat map report in Clarity.

What was happening was that the edges of the search box were not clickable due to how the CSS was coded.

Bing fixed the issue by a few coding changes to the margin of the box and all of the errors went away.

Identify Bugs Through Rage Clicks

Bing says that identifying rage clicks can help publishers fix coding bugs and other issues that make a web page not usable for site visitors.

A web page that does not respond to a user input can impact sales, ad revenues and lost site traffic when dissatisfied visitors fail to return.

According to Bing:

“Rage click analysis can help identify potential problems with your site such as bugs, broken elements, or deadlinks. Remedying these issues will undoubtedly improve user experience and sequentially visitor behavior.”

Rage Click Sessions in Clarity

Clarity rage click reports are highly configurable. Because of this publisher can more easily identify what is causing rage clicks and fix them.

Bing explains:

“With Clarity, you can sort rage click session recordings from the most rage clicks to the least. Allowing you to quickly see which elements on your page are causing the most frustration. This allows you to understand, fix and improve the user experience. Noticing where a user goes after rage clicking at speed will let you know what they were trying to do. This will allow you to remedy the issue for a more fluid user journey. You can also see rage clicks through heat map colorization. The warmer colors show where most of the clicks happened.”

Heat Maps and Rage Clicks

Heat maps are a great way to diagnose rage click issues in a web page. As a publisher one might think that their web page is perfect as it is but site visitors can see a site differently than the publisher does.

For example a site visitor might think that an image can be clicked when it’s the words beneath the image that are clickable.

This is something that a rage click report on a heat map will show.

Why Rage Clicks Happen

The following are some of the reasons why rage clicks may tend to happen:

A web page element is not working Broken code on a button Inconsistent web page design

Bing suggests asking the following questions:

“What did the visitor expect to happen when they clicked the element?

Why did the visitor think this element was clickable?

What is the goal of the page and how can we guide them to it?”

Bing Clarity Identifies Rage Clicks

Some heat maps can slow down a web page. Always monitor what impact this feature might make on a web page.

Clarity is meant to have minimal impact on a web page. So it’s actually a good product to use for the heat map and other functionalities that will help you make your web page more satisfactory to site visitors.

Citation

Read Bing’s article:

Bing Webmaster-Clarity Series #2: Rage clicks – What Do They Tell You About User Behavior?