Public Trust In AI Surpasses Social Media, Rutgers Study Finds

A report from the National AI Opinion Monitor (NAIOM) shows that Americans have mixed feelings about trusting AI.

Researchers at Rutgers University conducted the study (PDF link) to understand how people view AI in daily life and AI-created content.

Here’s what businesses and marketers need to know.

Key Findings

1. Mixed Opinions on AI’s Value

47% trust AI to benefit the public, more than social media ( 39% ) or Congress ( 42% ).

trust AI to benefit the public, more than social media ( ) or Congress ( ). 52% of men trust AI compared to 43% of women.

of men trust AI compared to of women. 55% of younger adults (ages 25–44) show the most trust.

of younger adults (ages 25–44) show the most trust. 53% of urban residents are more trusting than those in rural areas (38%).

2. Trust in Companies Using AI

50% trust businesses to use AI responsibly.

trust businesses to use AI responsibly. 65% of those with graduate degrees or earnings over $100K trust companies more.

of those with graduate degrees or earnings over $100K trust companies more. Urban respondents (53%) trust businesses more than rural respondents (42%).

3. Trust in Journalism vs. AI News

62% trust mainstream journalists, while 48% trust AI-generated news.

trust mainstream journalists, while trust AI-generated news. Most groups prefer human journalism over AI content.

4. Identifying AI-Generated Content

Only 13% feel “very confident” in identifying AI-generated content; 30% feel “somewhat confident.”

feel “very confident” in identifying AI-generated content; feel “somewhat confident.” Higher earners and young adults show more confidence.

5. Self-Reported Familiarity

26% have heard “a lot” about AI; 63% have heard “a little.”

have heard “a lot” about AI; have heard “a little.” Familiarity is higher among men, younger adults, and those with more education.

6. Knowledge Assessment

The average score on a true/false quiz was 3.3 out of 8 .

. Those with higher education tend to perform better.

What Does This Mean For Marketers?

As a marketer, here are three things to know about the public perception of AI:

AI trust is split. Younger adults, men, and urbanites are more comfortable with AI, while women and rural residents are less trusting. While AI can assist with automation and data analysis, people prefer human storytelling for content. Transparency is key. With only about half of consumers trusting companies to use AI responsibly, clear communication about your AI strategies can build extra credibility.

In short, to engage your audience, combine the efficiencies of AI with human-centered messaging.

Survey Overview

NAIOM surveyed 4,767 U.S. adults from October 25 to November 8, 2024. The survey represents the U.S. population based on gender, age, race, ethnicity, and region. More details can be found at www.naiom.net.

Featured Image: DinaDova/Shutterstock