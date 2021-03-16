Proven Local Marketing Strategies to Drive Customer Experience & ROI [Webinar]

Today’s consumer is looking for more personalized, meaningful brand interactions. How can you better connect to maximize your marketing ROI?

Join our next sponsored Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, March 24 at 2 p.m. ET.

Dan Dillon, VP for Marketing at Reveal Mobile, shares five proven local marketing campaigns you can use right now to reach high-intent audiences.

In this presentation, you will learn:

Strategies to get customers back into stores.

Top-performing CTAs for hyper-personalized ads.

How to implement geofencing marketing on Facebook.

Targeting tactics to retain customers and win market share.

How successful brands use geofencing to create exceptional experiences and drive ROI.

Dillon provides a data-rich view into how digital marketers use geofencing and location-based marketing so you can benchmark your own efforts.

You’ll have the opportunity to ask about your unique situation, too, in a live Q&A session.

See you soon!