What Profitable Google Ads Look Like in 2026 [Webinar]

Google Ads’ Performance Max Smart Bidding is finally delivering real results for teams that know how to work with it.

As marketers are forced to give PMax more control, many are struggling to understand exactly how to structure automated Google Ads campaigns and accounts.

In this webinar, the marketing leadership team at DigiCom, a 2025 Inc. 5000-listed ecommerce growth agency, breaks down how they are running Google Ads at scale in 2026.

With hands-on experience managing PPC programs totaling $200M+ in ad spend across multiple accounts, they will share how high-growth brands are structuring paid search, Performance Max, and YouTube campaigns to meet shoppers where they are and drive consistent returns.

And, they’re doing a live Google Ads audit during the webinar, so register today and submit your site!

What You’ll Learn

This webinar session will showcase how top brands are navigating Smart Bidding changes in 2026.

RSVP now, and learn:

How to structure Google Ads accounts to maintain control over ROAS in an automated landscape

The right creative and copy to feed into Google’s systems to capture high-intent shoppers

Proven ways to move beyond keyword-first strategies and focus on profit-driven outcomes

Why Attend?

You will gain practical PPC strategy frameworks you can apply immediately, along with the chance for select attendees to receive a live Google Ads audit during the webinar. If you are responsible for scaling paid media performance in 2026, these strategies are worth studying.

Register now to get a clear, founder-led Google Ads playbook for scaling profitably in 2026.

🛑 Can’t make it live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you the on demand recording after the event.