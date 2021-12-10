Meta Introduces Professional Mode For Facebook Profiles

A new professional mode for Facebook profiles enables users to make money with features that were previously exclusive to Facebook Pages.

In addition, Facebook Pages are getting new capabilities that were available only through Facebook Business Suite and third-party apps.

Here’s more about all the updates rolling out for businesses and professionals on Facebook.

Facebook Profile Updates – New Professional Mode

A new professional mode for Facebook profiles in the US includes revenue earning opportunities and insights on content performance.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

New Ways To Earn Money

The first monetization option available with Facebook’s professional mode is the Reels Play bonus program.

This allows eligible creators to earn revenue based on the views of qualifying Reels.

The program is currently invite-only, but interested users can fill out a signup form to be notified when its more widely available.

Along with the ability to earn money from Reels published to Facebook, the format is getting several upgrades such as:

Composing a video by selecting multiple clips

Save a Reel as a draft to finish later your reel mid-creation

An expanded duration of 60-seconds 60-second reel

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Facebook plans to expand Reels to more countries next year.

Features From Pages Come To Profiles

Professional mode makes Facebook profiles more like Pages.

Withthis mode activated, anyone can follow and see your public content in their feed without sending you a friend request.

However, you’ll still have control over who can see the content in individual posts.

With each post you publish you can choose if it goes out to the public or if its visible to friends only.

This is being tested with a limited number of profiles starting today in the US, with plans to expand to more users soon.

Professional mode will be available to more countries in the coming months, and more tools will be added including more monetization options.

New Features For Facebook Pages

Facebook Pages are getting a professional dashboard, which is a central location for admins to review Page performance and access tools and insights.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

In a limited test, some admins will see a new unit at the top of their Page’s feed that provides a snapshot of post engagement and follower count.

The new unit may also show tips on how to create high performing content.

Lastly, Facebook is testing an updated post composer for Pages that offers a variety of creator-focused features.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

The initial test will include the ability to schedule posts, which was previously only available through Facebook Business Suite.

With this update it’s now possible for admins to schedule posts regardless of their existing workflow and which tool or app they’re using.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Source: Meta For Creators

Featured Image: Michele Ursi/Shutterstock