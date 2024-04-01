PPC Lead Gen Blueprint: Google Ads Strategy That Increases Leads

Looking to learn the secrets to lead generation success?

Want to know what critical mistakes to avoid when building your paid ad strategy?

We’ve got you covered. On April 17, we’re teaming up with Redesign for a live presentation to give you the proven PPC blueprint to boost your leads.

Sign up to discover Redesign’s time-tested Google Ads strategies that skyrocket leads.

You’ll get an exclusive look into their launch process, keyword selection, ad copy, and bidding strategies.

Key takeaways from this webinar include:

A-Z successful lead generation strategy: By understanding your target audience, providing value, and optimizing your approach based on data and feedback, you can develop a comprehensive lead generation strategy that drives consistent results for your business.

Major pitfalls in lead generation: Learn what not to do in PPC and what you should be doing instead. Make sure you’re steering clear of common mistakes and not missing out on valuable opportunities to nurture and convert your leads.

Navigate Google’s recommendations: Good vs. Bad: Understand the difference between best practices that align with Google’s guidelines and bad tactics that can result in penalties or lower search rankings. It’s essential to stay informed about algorithm updates and focus on long-term success strategies.

This webinar isn’t just for marketers – if you’re a home service contractor looking to boost your online impact, you’ll want to tune in as well.

Join Redesign’s Chris Sosnowski as he shares examples of how they’ve managed to turn underperforming accounts into success stories.

You’ll gain valuable insights to help you transform your business and start dominating your market.

Register now and learn how to profitably scale lead generation campaigns in 2024.

And be sure to stick around for the live Q&A session, following the presentation. Chris will be answering all your most burning questions.

If you can’t attend the live event, sign up anyway and we’ll send you a copy of the recording.