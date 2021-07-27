Pinterest Users Can Make Money With Affiliate Links

Pinterest is rolling out new ways for users to earn money on the site, including the ability to earn commission through affiliate links.

Now, Pinterest users can turn idea pins into shoppable pins. When other users buy a tagged product after clicking a link in an idea pin, the user who posted it will earn a commission.

Users can tag their idea pins with any of the millions of product pins on Pinterest. According to company data, users are 89% more likely to exhibit shopping intent on products tagged in idea pins than on standalone product pins.

Pinterest also reports that engagement with idea pins is nine times higher on average compared to standard pins.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Idea Pins, which were introduced this past May, are a multi-page video format available anyone with a business account in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Pinterest describes idea pins as an evolution of story pins, in the sense that they behave in a similar way but idea pins don’t disappear after a set period of time.

Idea pin creation includes:

Video recording and editing for up to 20 pages of content

Voice over recording so creators can add their own personal voice

Music selection by Epidemic Sound

Ghost mode transition tools (perfect for those before-and-afters!)

Detail pages for instructions or ingredients

Interactive elements like people tagging and stickers

Multi-draft save so Creators can publish more ideas

Export options to share content beyond Pinterest

Topic tagging, a publishing feature that helps connect content to relevant interests

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Users can see idea pins from the creators they follow in a carousel at the top of their home feed. In addition, idea pins are shown in Pinterest’s search results, the Today tab, and at the top of creator’s profiles.

Pinterest creators will be able to control the shoppability of their content simply by tagging products in idea pins.

In addition, users will have the option to integrate their affiliate programs like Rakuten and ShopStyle to get revenue from their recommendations.

Update to Brand Partnerships

Many creators have established partnerships with brands and want to highlight their branded content across Pinterest.

Pinterest is introducing new paid partnerships tool in beta that allows creators to disclose their paid partnerships.

Creators who make branded content will be able to add the brands they partner with directly in their idea pins, and once the brand approves the tag the idea pin will include a “Paid Partnership” label.

Pinterest is launching the Idea Pins product tagging tool to all business accounts in the U.S. and UK and will continue rolling out to more countries over the coming months.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

The paid partnerships tool is now live for select creators in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, France, Spain, Italy Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Sweden, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

Source: Pinterest Newsroom