Pinterest Tests Product Ratings, “Best Seller” Labels, More

Pinterest is currently testing a number of new shopping features designed to draw more attention to products pins.

More eyes on product pins should, in theory, lead to more sales for retailers.

These features appear to be part of a quiet rollout. A Pinterest spokesperson reached out to Search Engine Journal directly with the information.

“Millions of people come to Pinterest every month to find inspiration about what to try and buy. That’s why we’re continuing to make it easier for Pinners to find products from trusted merchants especially as parents are adjusting to this new kind of Back to School season.”

Here’s what’s being tested, along with some examples of what the new features look like.

New Pinterest Shopping Features

Labels on Product Pins

Pinterest is testing new “Popular” and “Best seller” labels that will appear on Product Pins.

The labels are designed to help users discover trending products based on what others are buying.

In addition, Pinterest will start showing updated sale prices next to the original price on product pins. So users will know exactly how much money they’re saving.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Product Ratings

Also in testing are product ratings and shipping information, which will appear alongside product pins to assist with purchasing decisions.

Aggregated product ratings will come from retailer websites.

Updates to Shopping Recommendations

Pinterest is updating its ‘Shopping Spotlights’ section, which refers to curated shopping recommendations in the search tab.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Being added to this section are more editorial options including detailed information on articles.

With this update publishers and influencers can add longer article descriptions and organize stories into sections and types of products.

Each of these features are currently being tested, so you may run into them the next time you’re searching for products on Pinterest.