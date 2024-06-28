44 Pinterest Statistics And Facts For 2024

While it may not have the reach or revenue of big-hitters like Facebook and Instagram, Pinterest is absolutely a social platform worth exploring.

With its focus on visual discovery and inspiration, Pinterest occupies its own niche space in the social media landscape, which offers unique opportunities for marketers and brands.

Pinterest’s users are active, devoted, and take action – a powerful combination that not all social networks, even the biggest, can boast.

In this article, we’ll explore some of the latest facts and statistics highlighting Pinterest’s reach, user behavior, advertising potential, and more in 2024.

Pinterest Overview

1. Pinterest is the world’s 15th most-used social platform in 2024, with over 518 million global active users.

2. Global users spend an average of 1 hour and 45 minutes on Pinterest’s Android app per month.

3. Approximately 27.3% of Pinterest Android users open the app every day.

4. The same users open the Pinterest app approximately 48 times per month.

5. Pinterest is the seventh most visited social network in the US, with an estimated 266 million monthly visits in April 2024.

6. Of its monthly US visitors, roughly 62.5% are desktop users.

7. US users spend an average of 11 minutes and 25 seconds on Pinterest per visit.

8. Pinterest is the 28th most searched query globally, with a search volume of 72,120,000.

9. Compared to other traditional social media platforms, Gen Z rates Pinterest more highly for promoting and preserving well-being metrics such as “self-worth, belonging, and purpose.”

Pinterest Company Background

10. Pinterest was founded in March 2010 by Ben Silbermann, Evan Sharp, and Paul Sciarra. It evolved from an earlier app called Tote, which was designed as a virtual substitute for paper catalogs.

11. The current CEO of Pinterest is Bill Ready.

12. Pinterest is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

13. The company has approximately 1,001 to 5,000 employees.

Pinterest Financial Performance

14. As of May 2024, Pinterest has a market cap of more than $28 billion.

15. Pinterest generated $740 million in revenue in Q1 of 2024, reflecting a 23% increase year-over-year.

16. In 2023, Pinterest generated more than $3 billion in revenue.

Pinterest User Statistics

17. Pinterest has 518 million monthly active users (MAUs) in 2024, an increase of 12% year-over-year. This puts Pinterest well into the coveted “half a billion users” club.

18. More than 40% of Pinterest users are Gen Z, and this demographic saves more content than any other.

19. Pinterest has 98 million MAUs in the US and Canada alone.

20. In Europe, the platform has 140 million MAUs.

21. The remaining 279 million MAUs are dispersed around the world.

22. Pinterest’s audience is skewed towards women, who make up 79.5% of its user base.

23. In the US, 35% of adults use Pinterest.

24. Women are significantly more likely to use Pinterest than men in the US, with usage rates of 50% compared to 19%.

25. People aged 25-34 years old make up the bulk of Pinterest’s users, with 81.9 million in 2023 (accounting for 30.9% of the company’s total ad audience).

Pinterest Statistics By Location

26. The United States is the most prominent global audience for Pinterest, with more than 90.1 million active users.

27. As of April 2023, Pinterest’s global audience size includes:

Country Active Pinterest Users US 90.1 million Brazil 34.2 million Mexico 23.6 million Germany 16.8 million France 12.7 million The UK 10.1 million Canada 9.7 million Italy 9.5 million Spain 8.1 million Colombia 7.4 million

Pinterest Advertising

28. Advertisers can reach 317 million users on Pinterest in 2024.

29. The top reason people use Pinterest is to find new products and brands.

30. About 36.8% of active Pinterest users say they use the platform to follow or research brands and products, making it the most popular activity on the platform (which isn’t true for any other social network).

31. Approximately 7.67% of web traffic to third-party websites arrives via Pinterest links, a 25.9% increase year-over-year.

32. Pinterest’s ad impressions grew by 38% in Q1 of 2024.

33. Ads on Pinterest deliver a cost per conversion that is 2.3 times more efficient than those on other social media platforms.

34. Retail brands experience twice the return on ad spend (ROAS) with Pinterest ads compared to ads on other social media platforms.

35. Female users aged 25-34 years old constitute the biggest cohort of Pinterest’s advertising audience, at 20.3%. Close behind are female users aged 18-24 years old, at 19.8%.

36. About 80% of weekly Pinterest users report feeling inspired by the shopping experience on the platform.

37. Almost all (96%) of Pinterest’s top searches are unbranded, indicating that users are open to discovering new ideas.

38. Pinterest shoppers spend twice as much per month compared to users on other platforms.

Pinterest Content and Engagement

39. Pinterest users save 1.5 billion Pins every week.

40. About 85% of weekly Pinterest users say the network is their go-to platform when starting a new project.

41. Pinterest is seen as a positive online space by 80% of its users.

42. Pinterest users are actively shopping on the platform; 85% of users have made purchases directly from Pins.

43. About 80% of weekly users have found new brands or products on the platform.

Most Followed Pinterest Boards

44. Here are some of the most followed Pinterest boards in 2024:

Board Followers* 1 Joy Cho / Oh Joy! 15.1 million 2 Poppytalk 10.4 million 3 BuzzFeed’s Tasty 10.3 million 4 Etsy 9.77 million 5 Maryann Rizzo 9 million 6 Mamas Uncut 8.5 million 7 Cathie Hong Interiors 7.9 million 8 Jane Wang 7.7 million 9 Erica Chan Coffman 7.2 million 10 Bonnie Tsang 7 million

*Pinterest followers as of May 2024

In Summary

Though it serves a slightly more niche audience than some social media platforms, Pinterest has a highly loyal, dedicated audience that regularly uses the platform to shop, discover brands, and garner inspiration for their day-to-day lives.

This is all to say: Pinterest possesses a ton of potential as a marketing tool for brands and marketers who are savvy and can use it to their advantage.

Hopefully, these facts and statistics will help you leverage Pinterest’s platform to benefit your business and 2024.

