Pinterest Search Trends Show All-Time Interest in Travel

Pinterest’s latest report on recent search trends show that people are more interested in travel now than they were before the pandemic.

According to Pinterest’s data, people are searching for travel-related topics more now than at any point in the site’s history.

I tried to verify that claim but Pinterest’s Trends tool only goes back to April 2020, although it does show a curious spike in January.

To look further than Pinterest’s public data we must turn to the company’s new report.

Travel searches on Pinterest are reportedly up 60% year over year.

Compared to 2019 travel searches on Pinterest are up 40%.

Those searches are turning into conversions, as Pinterest references data from GlobalWebIndex showing 7 in 10 people are planning a vacation this year.

There has never been a greater opportunity for marketers to reach travelers on Pinterest.

Travel is a broad category, so let’s look dig deeper into the data for more insights on what travelers are searching for.

Trending Travel Searches on Pinterest

Pinterest says the increase in travel searches are coming from eight types of travelers:

Rural tourists

Outdoor enthusiasts

Digital nomads

Bucket listers

Culture chasers

Foodies

Memory makers

Weekend travelers

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

What these audience personas have in common is their desire for more meaningful travel experiences.

“Gone are copycat itineraries and trips by obligation. Today’s travelers are looking for more meaningful experiences that cater to personal passions and help them build connections. Coming out of COVID, you’ll also see new types of travelers emerge.”

Pinterest provides specific details about three of those audience personas.

Rural Tourists

A rural tourist aims to get away from crowds and seeks places with room to spread out.

These travelers are on the hunt for hidden gems, like small towns with unique character.

Compared to 2019, Pinterest has seen:

An 80% increase in searches for rural travel topics.

increase in searches for topics. An 85% increase in searches related to the countryside .

increase in searches related to the . A 75% increase in searches related to lakehouses.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Outdoor Enthusiasts

After being advised to stay indoors for over a year there’s an increase in people craving outdoor adventures.

Travelers are searching for locations all over the world to find outdoor travel inspiration – places like Montana, Lake Tahoe, and Tanzania are especially popular.

Compared to 2019, Pinterest has seen:

A 150% increase in searches related to national parks .

increase in searches related to . A 30% increase in searches related to hiking .

increase in searches related to . A 65% increase in searches related to surfing.

Digital Nomads

A digital nomad endeavors to combine their work life with travel by taking their commitments with them on the road.

Digital nomads are said to be particularly interested in places like Puerto Rico and Hawaii.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Compared to 2019, Pinterest has seen:

A 50% increase in searches related to digital nomadism .

increase in searches related to . A 1.6x increase in searches related to nomad trailers and campers .

increase in searches related to . A 1.8x increase in searches for starting a small business among the digital nomad audience.

Takeaways

How can travel marketers use this data?

Pinterest offers three suggestions:

Inspire new trip ideas with destinations and routes based on personal passions.

Provide practical tips to help travelers stay prepared for their new adventure.

Target any of the eight travel personas with Pinterest Ads.

Source: Pinterest Business