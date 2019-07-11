Pinterest Rolls Out a Suite of New Video Tools

ADVERTISEMENT

Pinterest is rolling out a new set of tools to help businesses keep up with the rising demand for video content.

According to Pinterest, searches for “inspirational videos” have increased 31% since last year.

The company notes that users also go to the platform looking for how-to videos, tutorials, and brand stories.

To help businesses satisfy this demand, Pinterest is introducing new video features that include:

An improved uploader : To seamlessly upload video directly to Pinterest.

: To seamlessly upload video directly to Pinterest. A video tab : To allow brands to feature all their videos in one place.

: To allow brands to feature all their videos in one place. Lifetime analytics : To get insights into the performance of a video over time.

: To get insights into the performance of a video over time. Pin scheduling: Businesses and creators can now also schedule video content in advance.

For businesses and creators looking to capitalize on trending video searches, Pinterest highlighted what is currently rising in popularity.

Trending video searches on Pinterest currently include:

Overnight oats videos (up 3712%)

Lasagna recipe videos (up 3462%)

Makeup tutorial videos (up 2063%)

Hair dye videos (up 276%)

Curling hair with flat iron videos (up 129%)

The updates are available for business accounts in all English-speaking countries, and will eventually roll out to creators worldwide.