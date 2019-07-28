Pinterest Marketers Can Now Create Ad Campaigns on a Mobile Device

ADVERTISEMENT

Pinterest is making it possible for advertisers to create and edit campaigns with new tools optimized for mobile.

The new Mobile Ad Tools build off of the self-serve tools rolled out by Pinterest last year.

Mobile ad tools offer simplified ad creation with consolidated targeting options, which makes it easier to set up promoted pins.

Other features include:

Adjusting budgets and targeting

Pausing an ad

Editing the URL destination and the campaign name.

Checking metrics such as advertising spend, remaining campaign duration, impressions, clicks, click-through rate and saves.

In an announcement, the company states:

“Using Mobile Ad Tools, companies can build brand awareness and drive performance while reaching new customers without going over budget. Businesses like FOUNT, Little Blue Olive and elementary school teacher Kaitlyn Albani are already seeing results from early testing.”

Pinterest marketers can get started advertising on mobile by following the steps below:

Choose a pin from your business profile

Set automated or custom targeting options

Set a daily budget

Set a duration

Enter billing information

Publish the ad

That’s it. Any business can promote any of their pins from a mobile device in a few simple steps.