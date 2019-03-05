Pinterest Makes it Easier for Businesses to Sell Products

ADVERTISEMENT

Pinterest is enhancing its shopping experience with more ways for businesses to promote their products.

In addition, Pinterest is getting more products in front of users by expanding personalized recommendations.

Here is an overview of all the new updates announced today.

Shop by brand

Beneath Product Pins, users will be able to view a new section with more products from that specific brands. Users will be able to dive into a brand’s catalog by clicking “more from [brand]”.

Personalized shopping recommendations

These will appear alongside style, home, beauty, and DIY boards. Users will see in-stock ideas related to what they’ve been saving.

Catalogs

Brands can upload their full catalog to Pinterest and turn their products into dynamic Product Pins.

Shopping ads

Shopping Ads are now available to all businesses through Pinterest’s self-serve Ads Manager tool.

Shopping search

When searching for a product, shopping results will now appear at the top of the home feed.

Further updates to the Pinterest shopping experience are on the way in the coming months.