Advertisement

Pinterest Makes it Easier for Businesses to Sell Products

Matt Southern Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF Matt SouthernLead News Writer at Search Engine Journal
Bio
Follow
 / 
  • 104
    SHARES
Pinterest Makes it Easier for Businesses to Sell Products
ADVERTISEMENT

Pinterest is enhancing its shopping experience with more ways for businesses to promote their products.

In addition, Pinterest is getting more products in front of users by expanding personalized recommendations.

Here is an overview of all the new updates announced today.

Shop by brand
Beneath Product Pins, users will be able to view a new section with more products from that specific brands. Users will be able to dive into a brand’s catalog by clicking “more from [brand]”.

Personalized shopping recommendations
These will appear alongside style, home, beauty, and DIY boards. Users will see in-stock ideas related to what they’ve been saving.

Catalogs
Brands can upload their full catalog to Pinterest and turn their products into dynamic Product Pins.

Shopping ads
Shopping Ads are now available to all businesses through Pinterest’s self-serve Ads Manager tool.

Shopping search
When searching for a product, shopping results will now appear at the top of the home feed.

Further updates to the Pinterest shopping experience are on the way in the coming months.

CategoryNewsSocial Media
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next