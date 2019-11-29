Pinterest Launches a New Home Dedicated to Small Business Shopping

ADVERTISEMENT

Pinterest has launched ‘The Pinterest Shop,’ which is a new section full of product pins from small businesses.

The Pinterest Shop is currently home to hundreds of product pins from 17 US-based small businesses. This feature launches just in time for tomorrow’s Small Business Saturday.

Pinterest already hosts millions of product pins on its site, however, a majority of them are larger brands such as Walmart, Target, and Home Depot.

Now, Pinterest is providing greater visibility for small businesses with The Pinterest Shop. The new shopping section includes items that are hand-curated by people who work at Pinterest.

Small businesses chosen to be featured in The Pinterest Shop all “make and sell unique goods, are mission-driven, diverse, and have uploaded their product catalog to Pinterest.” At this time, there doesn’t appear to be a way for businesses to request inclusion in The Pinterest Shop.

Some of the small businesses being featured include:

The Citizenry (Dallas, TX) : Founded by two college friends, the business highlights different work from artisans each season.

: Founded by two college friends, the business highlights different work from artisans each season. FOUNT (Cleveland, OH) : A leather goods store that got its start making leather bags with a World War II sewing machine they found on Craigslist.

: A leather goods store that got its start making leather bags with a World War II sewing machine they found on Craigslist. Etta + Billie (San Francisco, CA) : A skincare line for foodies, offering items such as cold brew mint coffee scrub to grapefruit cardamom body oil.

: A skincare line for foodies, offering items such as cold brew mint coffee scrub to grapefruit cardamom body oil. CurlMix (Chicago, IL) : Founded by a Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winner, this business offers non-toxic products for people with curly hair.

: Founded by a Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winner, this business offers non-toxic products for people with curly hair. Stasher (Emeryville, CA): This business offers reusable silicone bags with a Pinch Loc seal that you can store, freeze and even cook in.

To see more of what’s available on The Pinterest Shop, check it out here.