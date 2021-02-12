Pinterest Closes In On TikTok & Snapchat with +37% Monthly Users

Not sure whether your brand will find an audience on Pinterest?

New figures from the visual social network suggest it’s easier than ever before, as monthly average users (MAUs) have increased 37% globally.

Although U.S. Pinterest users have grown slower than its international audience, Americans remain the primary source of Pinterest’s revenue and a goldmine of opportunity for marketers to reach and inspire new audiences.

Pinterest reported $582M in Q4 2020 revenue from the U.S., and an additional $123M worldwide.

With growth in every quarter, Pinterest grew its revenue from just over $1B in 2019 to $1.69B for 2020.

Pinterest’s Popularity Now Rivals TikTok & Snapchat

Pinterest has done well since taking the platform public on 18th April 2019, finishing out Q4 2020 with 98 million U.S. MAUs.

That marks a rate of growth of 46% internationally and 11% in the U.S over last year.

This active user volume puts Pinterest in the same popularity realm as TikTok, which was reported to have approximately 100 million users as of August 2020.

Similarly, Snapchat was reported to have 108 million U.S. users in January 2021.

Aside from a slight blip in Q2 2018, Pinterest’s U.S. membership has been steadily growing since 2016.

If you’re planning your own marketing strategy or looking for effective channels for clients, Pinterest is right up there in usage with TikTok and Snapchat.

But who will you connect with on Pinterest?

GenZ and Millennials are Driving Pinterest’s Growth

Women were the primary audience to embrace Pinterest when the platform first launched, and still account for 60% of the global platform’s users; however, the company stated in a post on 31st July last year that:

“Gen Z and Millennials are driving much of our growth, with the number of men on Pinterest also jumping nearly 50% year on year, too.”

Last October, the platform also stated that:

“Pinners engaging with shopping surfaces on Pinterest has grown over 85% in the past six months.”

According to Pinterest, Gen Z pinners are driving the popularity of beauty trends such as ‘Indie beauty’ and ‘Rainbrows.’

Millennials, meanwhile, went with the ‘More door’ trend as they’ve found new ways to optimize their home footprint.

If you’re looking to connect with foodies, you’ll want to target Gen X Pinners with your sponsored Pins. This is the audience driving activity on searches like “Epic charcuterie,” “You’re the top chef” and “Bland is banned.”

You’ll find Boomers on Pinterest, too. The platform says this is the demographic behind “Nomad normal” and “Getaway car” searches as they look to escape pandemic lockdown.

Pinterest continues to advance its offering, including updating its boards and launching additional merchant tools to assist discoverability and help businesses get potential customers over the conversion line.

If you haven’t experimented with Pinterest yet, perhaps it’s time to start.

