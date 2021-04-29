Pinterest Expands Shopify Integration Worldwide

Pinterest’s integration with Shopify is expanding worldwide, giving 1.7 million merchants the ability to turn products from their e-commerce store into shoppable pins.

Shopify’s Pinterest app, which launched last year in the US and Canada, is now available in 27 additional countries.

The Pinterest app for Shopify stores lets merchants upload their product catalogues and convert their products into pins.

Users can then buy products featured in a merchant’s pins without ever having to leave Pinterest.

In addition to expanding its Pinterest app to more countries, Shopify is adding support for multiple product feeds, and the ability to market products via dynamic retargeting ads.

Here’s more about all the updates announced this week.

Updates to Shopify’s Pinterest App

Expansion to 27 More Countries

Shopify offers a free app that merchants can install on their site to upload their product catalogs to Pinterest.

Uploading a product catalog to Pinterest gives merchants the ability to publish shoppable product pins.

It can take up to 48 hours for a product catalog to sync for the first time, but after that it will automatically update every day.

The use of Shopify’s Pinterest app was previously limited to merchants in North America. Now it’s available worldwide.

Countries where the app is available include: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States.

Multi-Feed Support For Catalogs

Shopify merchants can now upload multiple product feeds to Pinterest.

Previously limited to one product feed, Pinterest now allows merchants to upload up to 20 product feeds.

Merchants can add specific local data to their product feeds such as currency, language, and product availability. This makes it possible to upload a separate feed for each market they serve.

Dynamic Retargeting Ads

Shopify merchants advertising on Pinterest now have access to dynamic retargeting ads for the first time.

Dynamic retargeting ads enable Pinterest advertisers to re-engage with users who have previously expressed interest in their products.

Merchants can retarget exact or similar products to people who have either shopped with them before or shown some form of interest.

In order to utilize Pinterest’s dynamic retargeting ads, merchants need to meet a threshold for a minimum number of PageVisit and AddToCart events in the last 7 days.

Those metrics are tracked by the Pinterest Tag that merchants are required to install on their website.

Bill Watkins, Global Head of Mid-Market and Small Business Sales at Pinterest, on the Shopify partnership expansion:

“Pinterest is an inspiring place to shop and we’re excited to expand our partnership with Shopify to help merchants in 27 more countries grow their shopping presence on Pinterest globally. Small and medium businesses in particular have the opportunity to thrive on Pinterest because they connect with consumers in a positive environment when they are early in their decision-making journey and full of purchase intent.”

These updates are now available in the previously mentioned countries.

Source: Pinterest Newsroom