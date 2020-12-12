Pinterest Boards Upgraded With 3 New Features

Pinterest is launching three new features for boards that allow users to make more productive use of their time on the platform.

Pinterest boards are seeing a surge in use as of late, as the company reports a 35% year-over-year increase in the number of boards created monthly.

There’s a particular increase in new board creations in the following categories:

Home improvement

At-home workouts

Baby products

Essential goods

Gifts

The above categories have also seen surges in searches and saved pins. Additionally, Pinterest highlights huge growth in the numbers of boards created for these products:

36% increase in home decor

44% increase in beauty

95% increase in women’s fashion

83% increase in everyday essential products

70% increase in family Christmas gifts

Given the rise in new board creations, and the categories they’re being created for, Pinterest is releasing new features designed around helping users get more out of their boards.

Pinterest is upgrading boards with the following new features:

Notes to self directly on pins.

Ability to favorite specific pins in a board.

A toolbar with quick access to board functions.

Here’s more about each of the features launched by Pinterest this week.

New Features For Pinterest Boards

Notes to Self

Within the saved pins screen there’s a new section where users can add private notes to themselves. This makes it easier to for them to revisit the pin and remember why they saved it in the first place.

This could prove to be useful on occasions where people save product pins to buy as gifts, but later can’t recall who each gift is for. Of course, that’s not information the user would want to post publicly, so a private note would be a great solution.

That’s just the first the first idea that came to mind since we’re in the gift-giving season. Certainly users will find other uses for notes-to-self once the feature is out for a while.

New Board Toolbar

Pinterest is making boards easier to navigate with a new toolbar at the top of the screen showing all actions that can be taken on a board.

The toolbar gives users quick access to actions such as:

Organizing pins

Exploring more ideas related to pins

Viewing notes

To-do lists

and more

Board Favorites

Pinterest is testing a feature that allows users to mark top pins as a favorite by tapping a star icon on the pins in their board. Then users can quickly find them again by sorting boards by favorite pins.

Pinterest says active boards contain an average of more than 150 pins. Given the size of Pinterest boards these days it sounds like this feature is long overdue.

More Information On Emerging Trends

Pinterest offers more data on each of the emerging trends touched on at the beginning of this article.

Babies : There’s been a historical surge in boards created for baby products in the past six months. The number Pinterest boards with titles containing “baby products” have grown 78x.

: There’s been a historical surge in boards created for baby products in the past six months. The number Pinterest boards with titles containing “baby products” have grown 78x. Home Improvement : Newly created boards for home improvement projects are up, including “homeschool room design” (11x), “furniture projects” (+68%), and “small home gyms” (+48%).

: Newly created boards for home improvement projects are up, including “homeschool room design” (11x), “furniture projects” (+68%), and “small home gyms” (+48%). At-home workouts: Newly created health and wellness boards are up, with titles such as “workout videos” (6x), “gym workout for beginners” (7x), and “grounding exercises” (5x).

Source: Pinterest Newsroom