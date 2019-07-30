Advertisement

Pinterest Adds a Shopping Section to its Home Feed

Pinterest Adds a Shopping Section to its Home Feed
Pinterest is putting its shopping capabilities front and center with a new addition to its home feed.

There are now even more ways to shop on the Pinterest app, with new capabilities that include personal recommendations and browseable catalogs.

Recommendations

A personalized shopping hub now appears at the top of the home feed, which connects users to a curated catalog of shoppable pins.

Pinterest Adds a Shopping Section to its Home Feed

Products are recommended based on previous activity, and can be purchased by the user immediately.

Catalogs

Browseable catalogs will now appear below shopping pins, allowing users to quickly view more products from the same retailer.

Pinterest Adds a Shopping Section to its Home Feed

“For retailers, these features provide another way to reach Pinners while they’re shopping on Pinterest and looking to discover products they’ll love.”

Pinterest cites a recent study from Neustar on the effectiveness of shopping ads, which finds retail brands saw twice the return on ad spend on Pinterest compared to other social media.

The company says this is the latest update in an ongoing effort to make Pinterest more shoppable.

