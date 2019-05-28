Advertisement

People Are Using Instagram More, Facebook and Snapchat Less

Matt Southern Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF Matt SouthernLead News Writer at Search Engine Journal
Bio
Follow
 / 
  • 102
    SHARES
  • 366
    READS
People Are Using Instagram More, Facebook and Snapchat Less
ADVERTISEMENT

Time spent on Instagram is expected to grow this year, while Facebook will not recover from last year’s drop in engagement.

In a new report from eMarketer, estimates for time spent on Facebook in 2019 has been reduced compared to the figures released late last year.

Instagram, on the other hand, is expected to grow its average daily time spent by users by one minute every year through 2021.

eMarketer says average daily time spent on Snapchat has “plateaued.”

Facebook engagement in decline

Average daily time spent on Facebook by US adult users fell by 3 minutes in 2018. eMarketer attributes this to Facebook discouraging passive consumption of content, namely videos.

According to eMarketer’s updated estimates, Facebook users will spend an average of 38 minutes per day on the platform (on all devices), which is down 2 minutes from the previous forecast.

People Are Using Instagram More, Facebook and Snapchat Less

Looking ahead to 2020, the average daily time on Facebook will drop to 37 minutes.

eMarketer principal analyst, Debra Aho Williamson, speaks on this updated forecast:

“Facebook’s continued loss of younger adult users, along with its focus on downranking clickbait posts and videos in favor of those that create ‘time well spent,’ resulted in less daily time spent on the platform in 2018 than we had previously expected.

Less time spent on Facebook translates into fewer chances for marketers to reach the network’s users.”

Time will tell if Facebook makes any changes to address the fact that people are spending less time on its network.

CategoryNewsSocial Media
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next