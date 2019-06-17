Advertisement

Paying for SEO: A Method for Increasing Lead Volume by 300% [Webinar]

In the world of digital marketing, it’s essential to do quality work and generate leads at the same time.

In every industry, there are plenty of opportunities to “pay to rank” for competitive keywords.

This is not in the sense of buying links or even search ads, but think of placing oneself on paid lists, review sites, and display ads that rank well for your primary keywords.

Join our next live webinar on Wednesday, June 26 at 2 p.m. ET as Garrett Mehrguth, CEO and co-founder at Directive, shares actionable tips on how to execute a “pay for SEO” strategy that drives qualified leads and delivers results.

In this presentation, we will walk you through:

  • How to “pay for SEO” and become more discoverable.
  • The impact we’ve seen it have on businesses.
  • What you can realistically expect when you try it out.

I will host a live Q&A session following the presentation.

Find out key tactics that you can execute to improve your discoverability. Sign up for this webinar today!

