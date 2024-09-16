Patchstack WordPress Security Wins $5M Funding, Adds Yoast Co-Founder to Board

WordPress security company Patchstack announced a round of $5 million USD funding and the addition of Joost de Valk, co-founder of Yoast SEO, to their board. The funding will accelerate the development of Patchstack toward becoming the fastest full-cycle security solution.

Patchstack, based in Estonia, is a fast growing WordPress security company that is trusted by major web hosts, plugins and websites around the world. It recently released a free security tool for open-source software vendors that helps them comply with the upcoming European Cyber Resilience Act compliance.

Patchstack is a highly regarded WordPress security company that is trusted by customers such as GoDaddy, Digital Ocean, Plesk, and cPanel and is a security partner with over 300 WordPress plugins such as Elementor, WP Rocket, WP Bakery Page Builder and Slider Revolution.

Patchstack provides security scans for over five million websites every day and offers a free plugin for vulnerability detection and a low cost real-time protection (starting at $5 per website/month).

The announcement by Patchstack offers details of the $5 million dollar funding:

“Estonian cybersecurity startup Patchstack who in 2022 received €2.7M R&D grant from European Innovation Council announced an additional 5 million USD funding round to further their mission of covering the entire lifecycle of open-source security to provide the fastest mitigation to the emerging security threats. Patchstack’s Series A round was led by Karma Ventures, an early-stage venture capital fund focusing on deep-tech software companies, with participation from G+D Ventures, the German TrustTech investor, and Emilia Capital, the investment firm of Yoast founders Marieke van de Rakt and Joost de Valk.”

Joost de Valk commented to Search Engine Journal:

“Patchstack is really an amazing company and product. I recently joined their board.”

He’s right, Patchstack currently prevents millions of vulnerability attacks and should be on the shortlist of security solutions for every WordPress website. Although WordPress security is not considered an SEO-related concern it actually should be an important factor of every SEO audit because all it takes is one major vulnerability event to lose the trust of customers and site visitors which can impact earnings and rankings.

