Paid Search Spend Expected to Grow 22.5% This Year in Retail Sector

According to eMarketer’s latest figures, paid search spend in retail is expected to grow by 22.5% this year.
In total, retailers are expected to spend $13.12 billion on search advertising in 2019.
Retail spend will account for the largest share of search dollars this year at nearly one-quarter of the total US search market.
Oscar Orozco, a senior forecasting analyst at eMarketer, predicts this level of spending will continue with the rise of voice search:
“… search advertising has increasingly become a vital strategy for retail marketers to focus their budgets on. With the growth of voice search, we should also expect to see a continued emphasis on search in the foreseeable future.”
Here are some other figures included in the report related to retail advertising:
- Retailers’ digital ad spend across all channels is growing by 19.1%.
- Retailers are expected to spend $28.33 billion on digital ads in 2019.
- More than two-thirds of retailers’ digital ad spend will go toward mobile advertising.
- Mobile purchases will grow 28.9% this year and account for 37% of overall retail sales growth.
- Retail sales made via desktop/laptop will grow 4.3% this year, accounting for just 8% of total retail sales growth.