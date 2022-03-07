“Why are we losing traffic?”

“How much is this dip in traffic costing me?”

It’s a common question and concern facing SEO professionals, marketers, business owners, and stakeholders.

And we all know Traffic = Customers = Revenue.

Understanding the root causes of traffic loss can help you better manage your site, make more confident business decisions, and win over your concerned stakeholders.

Don’t worry. With the right tips, recovering lost organic traffic is easier than you might think.

Register for this webinar and learn how easily you can recover lost organic traffic.

You’ll learn how to:

Uncover what’s causing the most significant drops in your organic traffic.

Assess what loss of traffic costs your company.

Start creating a plan to recover your lost traffic.

Almost all websites will experience a decline in traffic at some point.

Be prepared.

Join Wayne Cichanski, Vice President of Search & Site Experience at iQuanti, on Wednesday, March 16, 2 p.m. ET, as he arms you with tips to help you diagnose traffic loss, discover what may have caused it, and determine how to address it.

You’ll have the opportunity to ask about your unique situation, too, in a live Q&A session.

Can’t make the webinar live?

Register now, and we’ll send you the on-demand version after the event.