How To Optimize LinkedIn For Better Connections & More Leads [Podcast]

Whether you’re in B2B or B2C, LinkedIn is the place to network with colleagues, peers, mentors, and your customers.

Jessica Foster, the Senior SEO Strategist at Media Monks and Founder of Keys & Copy, joined me to talk about LinkedIn optimization tips and strategies.

We discussed enhancing your LinkedIn profile to make better connections and drive more leads.

There are not many people who are writing about LinkedIn SEO or even considering LinkedIn as a search algorithm algorithmically driven platform. –Jessica Foster, 05:06

If you can grow your following and your influence, you can generate leads through LinkedIn and not just use it for applying for jobs. –Jessica Foster, 13:40

Linkedin, by far, gets us the most ebook downloads and the most newsletter subscriptions from all of these micro-events that we’ve set up for tracking on SEJ. So LinkedIn outperforms any other social media looking at the user’s numbers and quality. –Loren Baker, 15:15

[00:00] – About Jessica.

[03:26] – Difference between content optimization and SEO.

[12:13] – How did LinkedIn get so popular again?

[19:03] – How the algorithm works in LinkedIn.

[25:47] – Get insights from Jessica’s LinkedIn profile walkthrough.

[31:33] – How important is filling in skills & endorsements?

[34:43] – How to optimize your LinkedIn profile.

[40:34] – Should you link back to original articles on LinkedIn?

[42:16] – Things Jessica enjoys doing outside of SEO.

Resources mentioned:

Keys and Copy: https://keysandcopy.com/

People are craving a little bit of professionalism on social media. –Loren Baker, 16:56

I honestly find LinkedIn to be refreshing. It’s a little less of people fighting out in the comments. But, for the most part, it’s people sharing precious insights and genuinely looking for networking opportunities with people in their industry. –Jessica Foster, 17:02

If you have a limited scope of connections, don’t let that stop you from engaging with other content publishers on the platform and publishing your content because it can increase. –Jessica Foster, 25:18

Connect with Jessica Foster:

Jessica is the Senior SEO Strategist at Media Monks and has founded her own company, Keys & Copy. She has extensive experience in SEO and copywriting and knows what it takes to create content that will attract and engage your target audience. Jessica, who possesses both original ideas and solid strategies, helps clients rank highly on Google using her unique skills.

Connect with Jessica on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jessica–foster/

Follow her on Twitter: https://twitter.com/seocopychick

Connect with Loren Baker, Founder of Search Engine Journal:

Follow him on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/lorenbaker

Connect with him on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lorenbaker