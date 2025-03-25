OpenAI Rolls Out GPT-4o Image Creation To Everyone

OpenAI has rolled out a new image generation system directly integrated with GPT-4o. This system allows the AI to access its knowledge base and conversation context when creating images.

This integration is said to enable more contextually relevant and accurate visual outputs.

OpenAI’s announcement reads:

“GPT‑4o image generation excels at accurately rendering text, precisely following prompts, and leveraging 4o’s inherent knowledge base and chat context—including transforming uploaded images or using them as visual inspiration. These capabilities make it easier to create exactly the image you envision, helping you communicate more effectively through visuals and advancing image generation into a practical tool with precision and power.”

Here’s everything else you need to know.

Technical Capabilities

OpenAI highlights the following capabilities of its new image generation system:

It accurately renders text within images. It allows users to refine images through conversation while keeping a consistent style. It supports complex prompts with up to 20 different objects. It can generate images based on uploaded references. It creates visuals using information from GPT-4o’s training data.

OpenAI states in its announcement:

“Because image generation is now native to GPT‑4o, you can refine images through natural conversation. GPT‑4o can build upon images and text in chat context, ensuring consistency throughout. For example, if you’re designing a video game character, the character’s appearance remains coherent across multiple iterations as you refine and experiment.”

Examples

To demonstrate character consistency, here’s an example showing a cat and then that same cat with a hat and monocle.

Here’s a more practical example for marketers, demonstrating text generation: a full restaurant menu generated with a detailed prompt.

There are dozens more examples in OpenAI’s announcement post, many of which contain several prompts and follow-ups.

Limitations

OpenAI admits:

“Our model isn’t perfect. We’re aware of multiple limitations at the moment which we will work to address through model improvements after the initial launch.”

The company notes the following limitations of its new image generation system:

Cropping: GPT-4o sometimes crops long images, like posters, too closely at the bottom.

GPT-4o sometimes crops long images, like posters, too closely at the bottom. Hallucinations: This model can create false information, especially with vague prompts.

This model can create false information, especially with vague prompts. High Blending Problems: It struggles to accurately depict more than 10 to 20 concepts at once, like a complete periodic table.

It struggles to accurately depict more than 10 to 20 concepts at once, like a complete periodic table. Multilingual Text: The model can have issues showing non-Latin characters, leading to errors.

The model can have issues showing non-Latin characters, leading to errors. Editing: Requests to edit specific image parts may change other areas or create new mistakes. It also struggles to keep faces consistent in uploaded images.

Requests to edit specific image parts may change other areas or create new mistakes. It also struggles to keep faces consistent in uploaded images. Information Density: The model has difficulty showing detailed information at small sizes.

Search Implications

This update changes AI image generation from mainly decorative uses to more practical functions in business and communication.

Websites can use AI-generated images but with important considerations.

Google’s guidelines do not prohibit AI-generated visuals, focusing instead on whether content provides value regardless of how it’s produced.

Following these best practices is recommended:

Using C2PA metadata (which GPT-4o adds automatically) to maintain transparency

Adding proper alt text for accessibility and indexing

Ensuring images serve user intent rather than just filling space

Creating unique visuals rather than generic AI templates

Google Search Advocate John Mueller has expressed a negative opinion regarding AI-generated images. While his personal preferences don’t influence Google’s algorithms, they may indicate how others feel about AI images.

Note that Google is implementing measures to label AI-generated images in search results.

Availability

The feature is now available to ChatGPT users with Plus, Pro, Team, or Free plans. Access for Enterprise and Edu users will be available soon.

Developers can expect API access in the coming weeks. Because of higher processing needs, image generation takes about one minute on average.

Featured Image: PatrickAssale/Shutterstock