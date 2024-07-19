OpenAI GPT-4o Mini Costs Less & Wallops Competition

OpenAI rolled out GPT-4o mini, a replacement for GPT 3.5 Turbo that is more powerful than other models in its class. Because it’s hyper efficient, GPT 4o mini will make AI available to more people at a cheaper price through better end-user applications.

GPT-4o mini

GPT-4o mini is a highly efficient version of GPT-4o that is cheaper to run and is fast. Despite it’s designation as “mini” this language model is outperforms GPT-4 and GPT-3.5 turbo, as well as solidly outperforming Google’s comparable model, Gemini Flash 1.5.

Preliminary scores by the open source Large Language Model Systems Organizations shows GPT-4o Mini outperforming Anthropic’s Claude 3 Opus and Google’s Gemini Flash 1.5 and reaching benchmark scores that are comparable to GPT 4.5 Turbo and Gemini 1.5 Pro.

Screenshot Of Language Model Scores

Congrats @openai on the new GPT-4o mini release! GPT-4o mini's early version "upcoming-gpt-mini" was tested in Arena in the past week. With over 6K user votes, we are excited to share its early score reaching GPT-4-Turbo performance, while offering significant cost reduction… https://t.co/GQZtFVoGXD pic.twitter.com/PAZFjSFVu6 — lmsys.org (@lmsysorg) July 18, 2024

Cost Effective Language Model

An important feature of GPT-4o mini is that it’s cheaper to use, 60% cheaper than GPT 3.5 Turbo, which means that companies that make AI products based on OpenAI language models will be able to offer high performance AI applications that cost significantly less. This makes AI available to more people around the world.

According to OpenAI:

“Today, we’re announcing GPT-4o mini, our most cost-efficient small model. We expect GPT-4o mini will significantly expand the range of applications built with AI by making intelligence much more affordable. GPT-4o mini scores 82% on MMLU and currently outperforms GPT-41 on chat preferences in LMSYS leaderboard(opens in a new window). It is priced at 15 cents per million input tokens and 60 cents per million output tokens, an order of magnitude more affordable than previous frontier models and more than 60% cheaper than GPT-3.5 Turbo. a text and vision model in the Assistants API, Chat Completions API, and Batch API. Developers pay 15 cents per 1M input tokens and 60 cents per 1M output tokens (roughly the equivalent of 2500 pages in a standard book). We plan to roll out fine-tuning for GPT-4o mini in the coming days.”

GPT-4o mini Availability

GPT 4o mini is available today to users of ChatGPT Free, Plus and Team, with GPT-3.5 no longer a selectable option. Enterprise users will have access next week.

Read the official announcement:

GPT-4o mini: advancing cost-efficient intelligence

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Dean Drobot