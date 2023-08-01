OpenAI Files Trademark Application For GPT-5

OpenAI OpCo, LLC has filed an application for the trademark “GPT-5” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The application, filed on July 18, 2023, is currently in process.

Additional Details About The GPT-5 Trademark Application

Initially reported by Windows Latest and shared in multiple tweets, the trademark registration is intended to cover a broad range of categories. Primarily, they cover downloadable computer programs and software related to language models, artificial production of human speech and text, natural language processing, generation, understanding, and analysis.

The application also includes software for machine-learning-based language and speech processing, translation of text or speech from one language to another, sharing datasets for machine learning, predictive analytics, and building language models.

Additional features include converting audio data files into text, voice and speech recognition, creating and generating text, and developing, running, and analyzing algorithms that can learn to analyze, classify, and take actions in response to data exposure.

Furthermore, the application extends to software for developing and implementing artificial neural networks. OpenAI also intends to provide Software as a Service (SaaS) for these functions.

The application is currently in the “new application processing” stage, meaning the office has accepted it and is awaiting assignment to an examining attorney.

For comparison, OpenAI OpCo, LLC filed a similar application for GPT-4 on March 13, 2023.

The USPTO website notes that it is processing applications submitted between September 29, 2022 – October 13, 2022.

“We Have A Lot Of Work To Do…”

The trademarking of GPT-5 by OpenAI could indicate many things.

At a recent event, Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, discussed the development of GPT-5.

“We have a lot of work to do before GPT 5. It takes a lot of time for it. We are not certainly close to it. There needs to be more safety audits. I wish I could tell you about the timeline of the next GPT”

While it may not mean that a new, more powerful LLM will be available soon, the application filing does signify a continued advancement of AI technology, particularly in natural language processing and machine learning.

