OpenAI Announces Inaugural DevDay Developer Conference

OpenAI has announced its inaugural developer conference, OpenAI DevDay, scheduled for November 6, 2023, in San Francisco, CA.

The one-day event aims to convene hundreds of developers globally with OpenAI’s technical team members for mutual learning and exchanging innovative ideas.

Developers To Preview New AI Tools & Exchange Ideas At DevDay

DevDay will serve as a platform for developers to engage with OpenAI’s experts through keynote speeches and breakout sessions led by OpenAI’s technical staff.

According to the announcement, developers will have the opportunity to preview new tools and learn about the company’s latest advancements in AI technology.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, expressed enthusiasm about the forthcoming conference in the announcement.

“We’re looking forward to showing our latest work to enable developers to build new things.”

While there will be exciting things to show off, Altman noted that GPT-5 is not be one of them.

on november 6, we’ll have some great stuff to show developers! (no gpt-5 or 4.5 or anything like that, calm down, but still i think people will be very happy…)https://t.co/QH1mpXzoqp — Sam Altman (@sama) September 6, 2023

How To Attend OpenAI DevDay

As organizers prepare, developers interested in joining the event can sign up for notifications about the registration process, which is said to open in the coming weeks.

As noted on the registration page, limited spaces are available for in-person attendance.

For those who can't join in person, we will be live streaming the event so you won't miss any of the awesome content. — Logan.GPT (@OfficialLoganK) September 6, 2023

Press interested in attending in person have been advised to contact OpenAI directly.

Supporting Developers In AI Innovation

Since launching OpenAI’s API in 2020, the service has attracted over 2 million developers actively using models like GPT-4, GPT-3.5, DALL·E, and Whisper for various applications.

These range from integrating intelligent assistants into pre-existing software to pioneering new applications and services.

This conference signals OpenAI’s continued commitment to AI developers and the innovations they can bring to AI technology.

Featured image: Camilo Concha/Shutterstock