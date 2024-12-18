OpenAI Announces 1-800-ChatGPT

OpenAI ChatGPT just rolled out speech access to ChatGPT by phone and text access through the WhatsApp messaging system. The new services allow users to talk to and message ChatGPT to get answers. The phone access method enables users with an unstable or no data connection to use ChatGPT from a telephone while on the go, even without a ChatGPT account.

Speak With ChatGPT By Phone

Speaking with ChatGPT only requires setting up ChatGPT as a contact, using their 1-800-ChatGPT phone number, which in numbers is 1-800-242-8478. Once added to the phone’s contacts list a user can now phone and speak with ChatGPT to get answers.

The presenters phoned ChatGPT with an iPhone, an old flip phone and with a rotary dial telephone to demonstrate how it’s a phone call that is used to reach ChatGPT and access answers. You can do it on the road or at home from a land line.

The functionality is currently only available in the United States and is limited to 15 minutes of free calling per month. However you can also download the ChatGPT App and create an account to speak even longer.

An example phone call involved asking ChatGPT to explain Reinforcement Learning as if to a five year old.

ChatGPT spoke the following answer:

“Sure! Imagine you have a robot friend and you want to teach it to clean up your room you give it a treat every time it does a good job that’s reinforcement fine-tuning the robot learns to do better by getting rewards.”

ChatGPT On WhatsApp

OpenAI also announced a way to reach ChatGPT with WhatsApp, and it’s available to users around anywhere in the world. The demonstration showed the presenters accessing 1-800-ChatGPT on WhatsApp through the mobile phone’s contacts list. But it can also be accessed by scanning the following QR code.

Screenshot Of ChatGPT On WhatsApp QR Code

The WhatsApp experience is currently limited to texting with ChatGPT and users can access it without having an account. OpenAI is working on ways to authenticate the WhatsApp access with a ChatGPT account and to be able to search with images.

Facts About New Access Methods

The new functionalities use the ChatGPT 40 Mini model. OpenAI engineers literally created these new functionalities over the past few weeks, which is pretty amazing.

Watch the announcement of the new ways to interact with ChatGPT:

1-800-ChatGPT