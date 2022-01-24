Niche Vs. Multi-Topic Content: The Most Successful Marketing Model [Podcast]

You can transform your business into a content publishing powerhouse by answering one question:

Should you spend your time churning out broad, general content to fill keyword gaps, or should you hone in on what your business does best — niche content?

The answer could be both.

Brian Morrissey, Founder of The Rebooting, will join me on the SEJ Show on January 28, 2022, at 3 p.m. ET to share his experiences, help you navigate the virtual fork in the road, and unlock the key to transforming your business into a sustainable growth machine.

This episode contains what you need to know about creating a successful content strategy for your business.

Brian Morrissey, Founder Of The Rebooting On The SEJ Show

Brian Morrissey is a media executive who writes about sustainable modern media businesses at The Rebooting.

Previously, Morrissey was President/EIC of Digiday Media, a vertical media company. In addition to his extensive writing and editorial experience, he’s served for The White House Writers Group, AdWeek, Digital Magazine, Silicon Alley, and did various reports on the dot.com crash.

On top of all that, he also calls himself a newspaper seller outside of Orlando’s Bakery.

Morrissey will share valuable publishing and marketing insights on the Search Engine Journal Show on January 28, 2022, at 3 p.m. ET.

