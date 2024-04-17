New YouTube Shorts Ad Opportunities For Brands

Google announced several new advertising initiatives to help brands capitalize on YouTube Shorts, the company’s short-form video platform.

In a blog post, Google unveiled YouTube Select Shorts, a curated content lineup where advertisers can place Shorts ads alongside popular videos.

The announcement comes as YouTube Shorts surpassed two billion monthly logged-in users and 70 billion daily views globally, with viewership on connected TVs jumping over 100% in the first nine months of 2023.

ABCDs Framework For Shorts Ads

To help brands create more effective Shorts ads, Google has expanded its “ABCD” framework for video advertising success to include specific short-form format guidance.

Kantar research showed that applying these ABCD principles can lift short-term sales likelihood by 30% and long-term brand impact by 17%.

The key ABCDs principles for powerful YouTube Shorts ads, as outlined by Google:

Attention : “Hook and sustain attention with an immersive story.” Creative tactics like jumping straight into the action, supporting with audio/text overlays, and using bright, high-contrast visuals.

Google adds:

“We’ve learned that the top-performing Shorts ads are often unlike other ads on YouTube. They feel like part of a viewer’s feed – authentic, relatable, casual, fun, entertaining and worth sharing.”

In Summary

With YouTube engaging billions of Shorts viewers monthly, the new ad products can help brands take advantage of this burgeoning video format and connect with audiences in new ways.

The new YouTube Select Shorts lineups will be available in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, Korea, and India in the coming weeks.

