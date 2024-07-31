New Wix AI Tool Scales Content With Authenticity

Wix announced a suite of AI tools that can automatically create topics and article outlines for blog posts that maintain quality and authenticity, helping businesses overcome an important hurdle of engaging and converting potential customers.

An Average Of 86% More Organic Traffic

An interesting insight shared by Wix is that they’ve noticed that websites with blogs on average cultivate 86% more organic traffic than sites without blogs. This new tool helps Wix users capitalize on that insight by making it easier to plan content, create the outlines for content, create a draft a new article and even create the entire article.

Publishing content at a constant pace is a key way to build an audience and increase organic traffic. A Content Plan or Content Calendar is a key way to ensure that an organization can get on track to publishing that content with the regularity necessary for successfully increasing more traffic to a site. Wix’s new tool automates the process of creating content in a flexible way that adjusts to the user’s needs.

Preserves Authenticity

Perhaps one of the most interesting feature of this tool is that users can decide how much the AI is involved in order to preserve the authenticity, creativity and insights that a human can provide by coming up with topic ideas, outlines and article drafts that can serve as a starting point. The suite of tools can even simplify the process of generating images for the articles.

Another feature of the Wix’s new tool is that the process of creating content can be automated based on existing content, products and coming events.

Wix shared the following features and benefits:

Versatile Content Creation: From ideation to creating full posts or outlines, users have a broad selection of content creation tools depending on their needs.

Extensive Customization: Select the outline tool for a suggestion on the structure paired with writing instructions, combining AI assistance with creative control. Users can fine-tune their content to resonate with their target audience, ensuring it meets their preferences and interests.

Titles, Image, and SEO Optimization Tools: Users can enhance blog titles, images, and existing text with AI-driven suggestions. Additionally, users can add the keywords they want to include for SEO, and it will be incorporated throughout the content.

Visual Content Integration: Images are included to make the blog content more visually appealing, intending to increase views and engagement. Users can describe what they want to create and choose their style and a unique image will be generated.

Access to Wix Business Solutions: The AI blog tools are completely integrated into the Wix platform, giving users access to connect their blogs to Wix business solutions. This allows for convenient features like sending promotional emails to subscribers with a single click, linking blog content to pricing plans, and much more.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Roman Samborskyi