New Version Of ChatGPT Gives Access To All GPT-4 Tools At Once

OpenAI to release updated version of ChatGPT that gives users access all GPT-4 tools - including browsing and DALL·E 3 - without switching.

  • ChatGPT has released a new multimodal GPT-4 version that allows users to upload and analyze various document types.
  • GPT-4 All Tools includes advanced data analysis, DALL·E 3, and built-in browsing capabilities.
  • Some new features may make many third-party ChatGPT plugins obsolete.
OpenAI plans to unveil a new way to use multimodal GPT-4 with access to All Tools without switching and more document analysis capabilities.

Screenshots shared by numerous ChatGPT Plus users on X show new capabilities for PDF and document analysis and an “All Tools” feature.

All Tools gives users access to all GPT-4 features without having to switch between one over the other.

The move has been hailed as a significant leap, pushing the boundaries of generative AI capabilities as it goes beyond text-based queries.

Now, users can upload an image and ask DALL·E 3 to create a response, adding a new dimension to their workflow.

As more users gain access to the new multimodal functionality, additional examples emerge of how all of the GPT-4 tools can be used together.

Interestingly, the GPT-4 All Tools feature does not appear to include ChatGPT plugins.

It could be a calculated move to streamline user experience and sideline third-party additions that have historically offered similar functionalities.

The ability to analyze PDFs and other files directly within the system effectively negates the need for third-party ChatGPT plugins that have been filling these gaps until now.

By consolidating such features in the latest version of ChatGPT, OpenAI responded to user feedback to create a more powerful tool that does not rely on external functionality.

In addition to users gaining access to GPT-4 All Tools, others have noticed a more recent knowledge cutoff date.

The latest news comes ahead of OpenAI’s DevDay conference next week, where the company is expected to explore new tools with developers.

Featured image: Zia Image Art/Shutterstock

New Version Of ChatGPT Gives Access To All GPT-4 Tools At Once

