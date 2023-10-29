New Version Of ChatGPT Gives Access To All GPT-4 Tools At Once

OpenAI plans to unveil a new way to use multimodal GPT-4 with access to All Tools without switching and more document analysis capabilities.

Screenshots shared by numerous ChatGPT Plus users on X show new capabilities for PDF and document analysis and an “All Tools” feature.

All Tools gives users access to all GPT-4 features without having to switch between one over the other.

The move has been hailed as a significant leap, pushing the boundaries of generative AI capabilities as it goes beyond text-based queries.

Now, users can upload an image and ask DALL·E 3 to create a response, adding a new dimension to their workflow.

ChatGPT default mode now has "All Tools" For example, no need to select Dalle 3 to generate images. pic.twitter.com/KrctiSf3H1 — Daragh Walsh (@daraghmwalsh) October 29, 2023

As more users gain access to the new multimodal functionality, additional examples emerge of how all of the GPT-4 tools can be used together.

Another mind-blowing example of true multimodality, now in #ChatGPT! 🤯 1. #GPT4 Vision analyzes the input image

2. #Dalle3 generates a new image

3. #GPT4 Vision creates a report based on the generated image

4. The report is saved as a downloadable CSV All in a single convo! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/va5CWpuwZe — DataChazGPT 🤯 (not a bot) (@DataChaz) October 29, 2023

Interestingly, the GPT-4 All Tools feature does not appear to include ChatGPT plugins.

In case you’re wondering, yes, this is real: the GPT-4 “All Tools” model is currently being rolled out. However, for some reason, the GPT-4 Plugins aren’t included. Additionally, there are mentions of “GPT-4 Magic Create”. Curious about what this might be? https://t.co/L53Hw8ucmX pic.twitter.com/uCRmuol8mx — Tibor Blaho (@btibor91) October 29, 2023

It could be a calculated move to streamline user experience and sideline third-party additions that have historically offered similar functionalities.

The ability to analyze PDFs and other files directly within the system effectively negates the need for third-party ChatGPT plugins that have been filling these gaps until now.

By consolidating such features in the latest version of ChatGPT, OpenAI responded to user feedback to create a more powerful tool that does not rely on external functionality.

In addition to users gaining access to GPT-4 All Tools, others have noticed a more recent knowledge cutoff date.

Whoa

chatGPT is now up to date as of last month

Knowledge cutoff sept 2023 Less than 30 days old!! pic.twitter.com/lIOEtdYyUa — Nick Dobos (@NickADobos) October 26, 2023

The latest news comes ahead of OpenAI’s DevDay conference next week, where the company is expected to explore new tools with developers.

Featured image: Zia Image Art/Shutterstock