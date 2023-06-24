How To Use ChatGPT Plugins For Work

Thanks to the continuous growth of the ChatGPT plugin store, there are always new ways to utilize ChatGPT and AI at work.

But how do you get the most out of each ChatGPT plugin?

With over 550 to choose from, it can be hard to get a real sense of the benefits of each plugin from its 100-character description in the plugin store.

Fortunately, we can help.

Here’s how to use the newest ChatGPT plugins for work-related tasks and beyond, from selecting the right one to getting ChatGPT to tell you how to use it effectively.

Access The ChatGPT Plugin Store

Only ChatGPT Plus subscribers have access to GPT-4 plugins.

You can find the ChatGPT plugin store through Plugins (Beta) under GPT-4.

Search For ChatGPT Plugins By Keyword

Until OpenAI categorizes the plugin store, there are two ways to find new plugins to try. You can browse all, new, and popular ChatGPT plugins.

Or, you can use the search to find plugins by keyword.

Note that the search results only return plugins with the exact keyword in the plugin name or description. Plugins with similar names or functionality are not included.

If you can’t find a plugin, try searching for related keywords or types of functionality. Chances are, something with the capabilities you need is in there.

Install ChatGPT Plugins

You can install one or more plugins by clicking the Install button next to each. While ChatGPT limits you to using a maximum of three plugins per chat, you can install as many plugins as you want.

When you click Install, two things could happen. The plugin may install instantly, or you may be redirected to a third-party website to create an account to use the third-party service in conjunction with ChatGPT.

The Reflect Notes app, for example, redirects you to create an account and asks you to authorize ChatGPT with your account.

Once the app is installed and connected to any necessary third-party accounts, you can use the plugin in ChatGPT.

While OpenAI reviews plugins for usage that goes against its usage policies, it’s up to you to research third-party ChatGPT plugins like you would WordPress plugins or Chrome extensions before giving them access to your data or credit card.

A quick web search for most plugins will result in an official website, media mentions, or directory listings with more details.

Ask ChatGPT For Directions

If you’re not sure what to do with your new ChatGPT plugin, you can ask it for suggestions. Start by enabling the plugin in a new chat with a checkmark.

Once you enable the plugin, ask ChatGPT for guidance on your next steps.

You can inquire about using the plugin or seek advice on how to utilize it for a particular task, whether broad or specific.

Discover The Most Effective Prompts

In addition to asking for instructions on how to use the plugin, you can also ask what prompts to use for the plugin and the task at hand.

In the following example, I switched to the SEO Assistant plugin and asked for the best prompts to use with it.

ChatGPT shares the plugin’s description in this case, followed by prompts primarily focused on keyword research.

Find Out Which Enabled Plugin Is Best Suited For The Task

If you find a few plugins with similar functionality, you can enable up to three and ask ChatGPT which one will be best for your task.

Recognize When ChatGPT Is Confused

It’s important to know what you’re working with well enough to know when ChatGPT is hallucinating or making logical mistakes, such as statements that sound true but are factually false.

In this example, ChatGPT forgets it has plugins and starts making up some that it thinks it should have based on WordPress plugins.

None of the following are ChatGPT plugins.

Let ChatGPT Experiment To Determine The Best Plugin

When you enable three plugins with similar functionality, ChatGPT will choose which fits your particular request best.

In the following example, I ask for a competitor analysis of OpenAI’s website. It tried two of three enabled SEO plugins to craft the best response.

Explore How ChatGPT Plugins Request A Response

How did ChatGPT get its response to your input?

With plugins, you can sometimes find out by expanding the dropdown while the plugin is working to fulfill your request.

In this example, VoxScript used search results from DuckDuckGo to search for the answer to my question but ultimately failed after two attempts.

Rephrase Your Request

Interestingly, the plugin used in the example above answered a similar question in a previous chat using different sources from DuckDuckGo search results.

It’s an essential reminder that you may have to rephrase your request to ChatGPT and any enabled plugins more than once to get the information you want.

Making even the slightest alteration to your prompt can be the determining factor in receiving a valuable response rather than an inaccurate, incomplete, or useless one.

Use ChatGPT Plugins On iPhone Or Android

Unfortunately, ChatGPT plugins are not yet available on the official iOS app. But you can access ChatGPT plugins using a mobile browser, like Google Chrome, from the App or Play Store.

As shown in the example above, using the Link Reader app to browse the web, a lengthy list of motivational tips requires extra prompting to complete the list with the correct number of items and sources for each piece of advice.

Impressive Performance With Room For Improvement

The ChatGPT plugin store offers many options to enrich the capabilities of ChatGPT, especially for ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

With over 550 plugins available, users can enhance their ChatGPT experience by installing and utilizing them efficiently.

However, due to the current limitations in the search function within the store, users are encouraged to perform additional research and rely on external sources to get insights into the functionalities and safety of the plugins.

Once installed, ChatGPT can sometimes guide users on effectively using the plugins, including providing prompts and suggestions on how to use the plugin for specific tasks.

However, occasional misses can occur because these features are still in Beta.

While mobile application support is still in development, mobile browsers provide an alternative avenue for using ChatGPT plugins across multiple devices.

Users are encouraged to explore and experiment with different plugins to allow ChatGPT to search the web and craft accurate, valuable responses.

Featured image: Ascannio/Shutterstock