New Verification Guidelines For Facebook And Instagram Accounts

In the post published on their Facebook for Creators page, they go into more detail about what verification is, how to get verified, and more.

These ‘improvements’ are for both Facebook and Instagram account holders.

A Reiteration From Facebook

There is one thing that Facebook evidently wanted to make perfectly clear – so much so that they mentioned it twice in this one post…

Verifications are not endorsements from the platform.

Rather, it’s a signal of notability and authenticity.

Facebook also stressed that getting your business or personal profile verified has no weighting on the system’s preferences, and will not be ‘favoured’.

Furthermore, the social platform specified that they strive towards impartiality by relying on things like press coverage and the account’s cultural impact.

An example given is whether the account has ‘gone viral’ recently.

Verification Form Updated For More Transparency

To submit a verification application, brands and personalities must submit a form.

Facebook has stated that this is now easier to do, particularly thanks to the transparency around what is required for verification.

The form now asks for the following:

1) Specification

Regarding what, exactly, is being submitted for verification – a page or profile.

2) Authenticity Confirmation

This requires official documentation for either the business or person, proving that the platform page or profile is connected to you or the business.

Options include:

Passport.

Driving license.

Tax filing.

NI card.

Articles of incorporation.

Recent utility bill.

Only one form of identification is required.

3) Notability Confirmation

You must then select an option that best represents that the profile or page is ‘in the public interest’ from the following categories:

News/Media.

Government and politics.

Sports.

Fashion.

Music.

Entertainer.

Gamer.

Digital creator / blogger / influencer.

Business / brand / organization.

Other.

And the country or region where the page or profile is the most popular.

4) Optional Extras

This is the part of the application that has been updated.

You now have the option to describe the audience that follows you or your brand, the reasons they choose to become followers, and their interests.

You can also specify other names you or your brand is known by, including names in multiple languages, although this isn’t specified as part of the update.

Finally, you have the option to provide five links that prove that the page or profile being verified is ‘in the public interest’.

However, the form specifies that promotional or paid content won’t be taken into consideration.

Facebook Provides Even More Information

The announcement also draws attention to the Community Guidelines and Terms of Service, as well as stating that applications must be:

For an account that represents a registered business or entity, or be a real person. For a public account – with a bio, profile photo, ‘about’ section, and has a minimum of one post. For an account that has a unique presence – pets and publications are also eligible. For an account that represents a highly-searched for and well-known brand, entity, or person. For one account per person or business – with the only exception being for language-specific accounts.



Could Facebook Reach Out To You?

In addition to improving the application process, Facebook will actively reach out to accounts that they have reviewed and that meet the verification criteria.

This could be for an account that is verified on Instagram, but not on Facebook, for example.

Warnings

The announcement comes with a recommendation that verified Facebook and Instagram accounts enable two-factor authentication as additional protection against hackers.

They also warn to be ‘mindful’ of impersonation attempts or scammers.

The brand also reminds readers that verifications (blue badges) can’t be transferred or have the name altered.

The announcement ends with a final warning that action will be taken against accounts that have gained verification approval maliciously, or if someone is found to be selling their verified accounts to other Facebook or Instagram users.

Facebook stated that regular sweeps are carried out, presumably to deter would-be guideline violations.

What This Means For Businesses And Personalities

Verification badges help Facebook and Instagram users ‘distinguish notable accounts’.

The blue badge also aims to increase authentic engagement.

While it isn’t an endorsement from the platform, it does operate as a trust signal of sorts and may open up conversations and interactions you may be less likely to get otherwise.

Featured Image: NoDemand/Shutterstock