7 New Social Media Marketing Opportunities on Facebook & More

Feeling lost with all the social media changes this year?

The questions flooding through your head right now might include:

Why does Facebook work differently?

Should I be on Clubhouse?

What is Twitter Spaces?

With so many social media platforms and features now available, it can be overwhelming to determine which opportunities are optimal for your business growth this year.

We’ve got you.

Let’s first discuss the platform changes and updates that will drastically affect the marketing world this year, then drill down into new and emerging social media marketing opportunities you’ll want to have on your radar.

Changes to Facebook That Dramatically Affect Marketers

There are currently more than 4.66 billion internet users in the world and of those, more than 3.81 billion have a social media account.

Social media is a massive channel in which to conduct and market your business.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

And of all of the available social platforms, Facebook is still the leader of the pack.

After all, 59% of the world’s social media users are on Facebook.

To stay on top of your marketing game, check out these latest Facebook changes your business can take advantage of to dramatically affect your marketing results.

Change #1: Customized News Feed Priority in Facebook

Facebook users can now set preferences to control which contacts they see at the top of their newsfeed.

This means that you have the power to stand apart from your competitors and increase visibility among your audience.

Develop a marketing strategy that delivers consistent, valuable content that builds trust, establishes you as an authority, and solidifies customer loyalty.

When people look forward to your posts and want to hear from you, they’ll give your updates priority and position you at the top of their feed for increased visibility.

Change #2: Narrow the Scope of Your Audience for Facebook Ads

Your social media contacts may not all fall into the same targeted segment.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

By adjusting the demographics of your viewers, Facebook enables you to target your audience more specifically and provide the information that’s most relevant to them.

Beyond age, gender, and geography, consider interests and previous purchase history.

Targeting your audience helps you to send the right message to the right people at the right time.

When consumers receive information that resonates, they feel valued and your content is more likely to elicit a positive response.

This improves engagement, creates a more personalized customer experience, and further helps to build trust and customer loyalty.

Change #3: “Call Now” Feature on Facebook Ads

About 51% of internet traffic comes from mobile devices.

That being the case, it only makes sense that most Facebook users are accessing their accounts while on-the-go.

Facebook has added a “Call Now” button to ads.

Now, someone could be walking down the street looking at their phone, see your ad on Facebook, and call your business at the press of a button.

Create content that drives traffic to your business.

An ad that reads, “Before you head home, swing by for our daily special. Call now for details!” could entice people to visit your location while they’re already traveling around town.

Change #4: Facebook Cover Image CTA

One of the first images people see on your Facebook page is your cover photo.

Facebook now enables businesses to use that image to draw visitors’ eyes to a Call-to-Action button located just beneath that space.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

From registration sign-up to shop now, customers can convert from your Facebook cover image at the click of a button.

This feature is easy to use and also provides administrators metrics to track how often the button is used and how effective it is for your business.

If you’re not already doing this, go to your Facebook page settings and add this feature today.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Other New Social Media Marketing Opportunities on Twitter & Clubhouse

In addition to Facebook’s updates, here are some new and emerging marketing opportunities on other social network platforms that can yield results.

Opportunity #1: Twitter Spaces

While still in test mode, this audio-only chatroom version of Twitter is a place where two to ten people can participate in host-moderated conversations.

Hosts can invite people through direct messages or by sharing links via social networks, text, or email.

While invitees are welcome to join the conversation, hosts control who has speaking privileges.

Twitter Spaces give businesses an opportunity to engage with their audience in a new way by providing openings for:

Audience feedback: Real-time conversation allows for a back-and-forth conversation that yields rich, nuanced feedback.

Real-time conversation allows for a back-and-forth conversation that yields rich, nuanced feedback. Targeting your audience: Monitor Twitter for comments about your company, services, and competitors. See what people are saying about you and send personal Spaces invites to relevant Twitter users.

Monitor Twitter for comments about your company, services, and competitors. See what people are saying about you and send personal Spaces invites to relevant Twitter users. Hosting hot topic discussions: Position yourself as an industry leader with panel discussions about hot topics surrounding your market. Because you aren’t limited by travel fees, you can afford to bring in a top speaker to address the group and answer any questions they might have.

Opportunity #2: Twitter Fleets

Fleets are disappearing tweets that are only posted for a short time and offer users a chance to share more casual thoughts.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Because each post has just a day-long shelf life, the goal is that people will be more inclined to engage and participate.

Fleets can help businesses in the following ways:

Cultivate product awareness: Create a sense of urgency with day-long posts about top sellers and upcoming product releases.

Create a sense of urgency with day-long posts about top sellers and upcoming product releases. Audience engagement: Ask followers to post their own material, which you can then share through Fleets.

Ask followers to post their own material, which you can then share through Fleets. Post timely details: Keep customers updated with time-sensitive information like limited availability, final sales, or shipping announcements.

Opportunity #3: Clubhouse

Similar to Twitter’s Spaces, Clubhouse is an audio-chat social networking app that is proving powerful for those who can tap into its potential.

It is so exclusive that you must be invited by someone already on Clubhouse to join the app.

However, once you’re in, the power of the app is amazing.

You can join any virtual room from the “hallway.” If you want to speak, you can be given the ability by raising your hand to participate.

With Clubhouse, you are moments away from connecting with influencers, customers, and other people who could be of massive importance to your business, network, and net worth.

Marketers can enjoy several benefits from Clubhouse when they use it to:

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Connect with like-minded people: Locate people who fit your vision and engage with them. Follow up on Instagram. See what happens! I have brought in new course students, agency clients, and partners simply by doing this!

Locate people who fit your vision and engage with them. Follow up on Instagram. See what happens! I have brought in new course students, agency clients, and partners simply by doing this! Create a club: Host events and maintain a regular schedule to create consistency and attract a crowd. You can apply for your own club on Clubhouse. (I did with a friend, and we got approved within the week. Now, our club is growing by hundreds of members every week!)

Host events and maintain a regular schedule to create consistency and attract a crowd. You can apply for your own club on Clubhouse. (I did with a friend, and we got approved within the week. Now, our club is growing by hundreds of members every week!) Develop authority: Give as much value as you can. Raise awareness about your business and build a following of your own by showing up and giving value. This, in turn, can help you build authority almost overnight on Clubhouse, because the app isn’t saturated yet.

Stay up to Date on Your Social Marketing Game, but Forget FOMO

With so many existing and new social network platforms constantly updating their algorithms and features, it’s key to keep your knowledge up to date.

Don’t be afraid to test these out and try something new.

At the same time, don’t let shiny objects distract you from your key goals this year.

JOMO (Joy of Missing Out) over FOMO can be an important motto for marketers who wonder if you need to be everywhere at once.

Keep your goals in mind at all times and remember what’s important to you.

More Resources:

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Image Credits

All screenshots taken by the author February 2, 2021