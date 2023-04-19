New LinkedIn Features Empower Value-Based Job Searches

The ever-evolving employment landscape drives professionals to prioritize shared values when making career decisions.

A recent study indicates that 90% of US participants think it’s crucial to work for a company that shares their values, and 71% hold this view even during economic instability.

Companies that highlight their values draw in potential candidates and inspire existing employees, especially younger generations seeking purposeful work.

LinkedIn has observed a 154% increase in values-related terms in entry-level job posts between 2020 and 2022.

In response to these changing preferences, LinkedIn is unveiling new tools designed to help job seekers find opportunities based on their values and discover the platform’s top companies that offer growth prospects.

LinkedIn Enhances Job Search With Value-Centric Tools

Revamped Commitments Feature

Businesses can now automatically showcase their commitments, such as work-life balance, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), career advancement, social impact, and environmental sustainability, when advertising jobs on LinkedIn.

Since this feature’s debut in October, more than 40,000 companies have incorporated commitments into their profiles.

Values-Based Filter & “I’m Interested” Button

A new filter allows job seekers to search for vacancies at companies that align with their values.

Additionally, an “I’m Interested” button on company pages lets job seekers share their profiles with prospective employers, streamlining the process of identifying enthusiastic candidates.

The Significance Of Cultural Compatibility

According to a LinkedIn survey, 85% of Americans believe cultural compatibility with their workplace is vital, with 70% willing to quit their job for opportunities better aligned with their values.

Millennials (71%) and Gen Z (64%) place particular importance on working for organizations that resonate with their culture and values.

LinkedIn’s Top Companies Embrace Value-Driven Recruitment

This year’s LinkedIn Top Companies list, featuring 50 organizations, highlights that value-driven recruitment is the way forward.

These companies demonstrate commitment to values, including supporting working parents, promoting diversity in hiring, and implementing carbon neutrality initiatives.

Key Survey Findings

66% of Americans consider misaligned culture and values a deal breaker when contemplating a new job.

of Americans consider misaligned culture and values a deal breaker when contemplating a new job. When assessing a company’s culture and values, 59% of respondents prioritize work-life balance, followed by: Career growth and learning ( 53% ) DEI ( 39% ) Environmental sustainability ( 32% ) Social impact ( 29% )

14 Free Learning Courses From LinkedIn

From April 19 to June 9, LinkedIn is offering 14 free learning courses related to values and culture, including:

Aligning Your Values with Work, Life, and Everything In Between with Christina Vo

Using Personal Authenticity to Drive Career Success with Alicia Reece

Build a Career for Positive Social Impact with Nick Martin

Finding a Job at Companies That Embrace Diversity and Inclusion with Chris Taylor

Green Jobs for Sustainable Careers with Fulya Kocak Gin

The Employee’s Guide to Sustainability with Elizabeth Bagley

Humane Productivity: Burnout Proof Your Performance with Rahaf Harfoush

A Guide to Setting Boundaries in the Modern Workplace with Hannah Wachter

How to Create a Life of Meaning and Purpose with Maxie McCoy

In Summary

The job market is changing. More people are looking for companies that share their values.

Therefore, companies focusing on work-life balance, diversity, and sustainability will likely attract more candidates.

LinkedIn’s new features will help people find jobs matching their values and connect with employers based on mutual interests.

