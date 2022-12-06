New LinkedIn Analytics: More Insight Into Followers & Top Posts

LinkedIn is rolling out new analytics data for users with more insight into their followers and top-performing posts.

These updates expand on the creator analytics introduced earlier in the year, giving users greater access to actionable data.

Here’s more about the new data rolling out today and where to find it.

Follower Growth Over Time

Track your follower growth over time with new data available in the Audience tab.

LinkedIn notes you can use this data to determine what is sparking growth in followers. For example, you may find your LinkedIn followers spike every time you have a speaking opportunity.

“This information can help them determine if a conversation topic, new visual format, or speaking opportunity may have influenced their follower growth, helping them inform their strategy moving forward.”

New Demographic Tools

Below the new follower growth section in the Audience tab, you’ll find a new section called Demographics.

The Demographics section summarizes your follower base, listing job titles, locations, industries, seniority, company size, and company names.

This data can provide a deeper understanding of the audience you’re creating content for, which can help with creating more successful posts.

Alternatively, you may find you’re not attracting the intended audience, which is a sign to adjust your content strategy.

Top Performing Posts

See up to three of your top-performing posts in the Posts tab.

Top posts are ranked by either impressions or interaction over a selected date range.

This data will offer insight into what content resonates with your audience, so you can identify and share more of what’s working.

Featured Image: Tada Images/Shutterstock