New Instagram Templates: Create Year-In-Review Highlight Reels

Instagram is rolling out four new Reels templates that allow users to create a narrated video of their 2022 highlights.

With this launch, Instagram continues to let users customize their end-of-year recap to share with followers.

Traditionally, Instagram users capped off the year with a post highlighting their top nine photos and videos.

Last year, Instagram shifted to video, prompting users to share their year’s top stories.

Now, the Instagram app is alerting users to a new way of sharing their best moments of 2022 by using one of four new templates to create a Reel.

How To Create Your Instagram 2022 Highlight Reel

With Instagram’s new Reels templates, you can select a combination of three to 14 photos and videos, and the app will automatically weave the content together in a video.

Instagram is partnering with several celebrities to provide voiceovers for the Reels templates, including Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled, Badshah, and Priah Ferguson.

The voiceovers supplement your content by providing commentary with generic phrases that could apply to anyone’s photos and videos.

During the upload process, you can choose which timestamps to insert content into, helping to ensure it lines up with the commentary in the voiceover.

Creating a 2022 highlight is as simple as following the prompt that appears the next time you open the Instagram app.

If you’re not prompted to create a Reel using one of the new templates, follow the steps below:

Select the Reels tab in the middle of the bottom navigation panel.

Tap the camera icon in the top right corner.

Select templates at the bottom of the screen.

Choose from one of the four new 2022 Recap templates.

Choose pictures and videos from your camera roll.

Select Next when you’re ready to preview your video.

When satisfied with the video Instagram generates, you can share it with your followers like any other piece of content.

Featured Image: Diego Thomazini/Shutterstock