New Instagram Reels Features Include Templates, Boosts, & More

A series of updates to Instagram Reels adds new creative tools, new ways to drive engagement, and an update that changes how videos are shared.

New features for Reels available today include:

Enhanced remixes

New templates

Automatic conversion of video posts to Reels

The ability to boost Reels as ads

Here’s more about each of the new features for Instagram Reels.

Enhanced Remixes

Instagram is enhancing the remix feature for Reels, which allows you to react to videos from other users.

Now, you’ll be able to remix public photos and record your reaction to them as a Reel.

New remix layouts let you choose from green screen, split screen, or picture-in-picture reaction view.

For the first time, you’ll be able to add your recording after the original clip instead of having both pieces of content appear simultaneously.

New Templates

You can now create Reels using templates, which preload audio and clip placeholders so you can add your photos or video clips.

A new Dual template lets you record video with your phone’s front and back camera at the same time.

To access templates, tap the camera icon on the Reels tab.

Converting Video Posts To Reels

Instagram will automatically convert all video posts shorter than 15 minutes into Reels.

This change applies to new videos only. Existing videos shorter than 15 minutes will remain as video posts.

The Video and Reels tabs on your Instagram profile will join as one when this change rolls out in the coming weeks.

Boosting Reels As Ads

Businesses can now boost Reels within the Instagram app by turning them into ads. This creates an opportunity to fast-track your way to more views and engagement.

To boost a Reel, it must be 100% original content, less than 60 seconds long, and recorded in the 9:16 (vertical) aspect ratio.

After publishing it, you can boost a Reel by viewing your content and tapping Boost Post. Boosting a Reel gives you access to engagement insights exclusive to advertisements.

Boosted Reels appear in the Instagram main feed, Stories, the Reels tab, and the Explore page.

Source: Instagram (1, 2)

Featured Image: Screenshot from about.instagram.com/blog/announcements, July 2022.